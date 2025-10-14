Love to Dine Monthly with Girlfriends in LA? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral Program to earn the three year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com Made Just for You Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Made Just for You! Love to dine for Good? First attend a Sponsored Brunch in Brentwood RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You! Recruiting for Good Launching Community Commitment Rewarding LA Fulfillment What is Fulfillment? When you love life and work, the party never ends www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund fine dining, sweet experiences, and celebrations to create community.

Recruiting for Good is Rewarding LA Fulfillment!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches new community commitment 'Rewarding LA Fulfillment' through meaningful dining rewards, sweet experiences, and cost-free mentoring programs for adults and kids.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "After 25 years of serving the business community; companies and talented professionals. We're going to use recruiting collaboratively to fund fine dining, one-hour social parties, and cost-free career services."How Does Recruiting for Good Reward LA Fulfillment?1. Delivering cost-free career mentoring services for talented working professionals.2. Mentoring tweens through Girls Design Tomorrow™ leadership development program.3. Rewarding referrals with 3-year-dining-treats; and sweet invite-only-parties at LA's Best Restaurants.Carlos Cymerman adds; "To earn generous dining rewards through Recruiting for Good; first RSVP and attend a sponsored Brunch in Brentwood; where you will learn how recruiting for good works to fund fine dining."Recruiting for Good is also sponsoring monthly adults-only one-hour social dining parties; and "the sweetest book club party for tweens."To attend any cost-free party or enjoy cost free one hour mentoring services, attendees simply need to bring a book that made a difference in their life to exchange with someone else. And arrive on time (parties are for just one hour).AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!"Through Girls Design Tomorrow™ (a meaningful work program, created by Recruiting for Good Founder) we start teaching girls in 3rd grade fulfillment, sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. By the time they enter middle school, tweens are confident, and self-motivated to pursue leadership positions!"New meaningful service for working professionals with at least one year of paid working experience. Stuck at work feeling unfulfilled looking for answers about your Career? Meet Recruiting for Good Founder for 1 hour to get the answers you need. Simply bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange for his expertise and a treat! To learn more visit www.SweetCareerHour.com Get The Answers You Need!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward funded by Recruiting for Good (for both men and women) who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood. to learn more visit www.LovetodineforGood.com Made Just for You!Love to meet like-valued professionals in LA attend our next sweet one-hour social dining party. Simply bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange with someone else. And arrive on time (parties are for just one hour). Need to RSVP our parties are for just ten attendees, Recruiting for Good sponsors the sweetest sharing dishes at LA's best Restaurants every month; to learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!Women's Month 2026 Dining CelebrationLove to Celebrate Women Chefs and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by December 31st, 2025, to earn four $500 gift cards to enjoy dinner for four at your favorite women chef restaurants during 2026 Women's Month to learn more visit www.CelebrateWomenChefs.com The Sweetest Time of The Year!

