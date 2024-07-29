Sharifah Hardie Raises Concerns About Prioritization of LGBTQ+ & Immigrant Issues Over Black Community by Kamala Harris
Candidate for California Governor 2026 Calls for Greater Focus on Black Community Issues
While we are being told to wait for reparations and other support, resources are being allocated elsewhere.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie, a candidate for California Governor in 2026, is voicing her concerns about the priorities of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. As the nation approaches the 2024 Presidential election, Hardie is urging the Black community to critically assess the actions and policies of political leaders, rather than relying solely on emotional connections.
— Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor
Hardie highlights the importance of examining the track record of elected officials, particularly Vice President Harris. "We must look beyond race and symbolism," said Hardie. "It's crucial to consider what our leaders have actually done for the Black community. Just because Kamala Harris enjoys hip hop doesn't mean she's aligned with our best interests. There are Black women who are still facing the consequences of her actions as a prosecutor."
As a former prosecutor, Harris has faced criticism for policies that have disproportionately affected Black individuals. Hardie emphasizes that while representation is important, actions speak louder than words. She points out that the Democratic Party, including figures like former President Barack Obama, has often prioritized issues such as LGBTQ+ rights over pressing concerns within the Black community, such as reparations.
Hardie also expressed her concern over the Biden Administration's immigration policies, which she believes have placed undue strain on American resources, potentially disadvantaging the Black community. "While we are being told to wait for reparations and other support, resources are being allocated elsewhere," she stated.
The recent killing of Sonya Massey, a Black woman, by a police officer has further underscored the need for reform and accountability in law enforcement. Hardie is committed to addressing these systemic issues and advocating for the Black community as part of her campaign for California Governor.
Sharifah Hardie invites the public to join her at the upcoming 1Me Sunday Business Brunch on August 4, 2024, at Hotel Current, Long Beach, CA, from 11 AM - 2 PM, where she will discuss these issues and her vision for the future.
