Secretary of State Wes Allen Warns Alabama Citizens About Misleading Voter Registration PSA

Secretary of State Wes Allen is warning Alabama citizens about a misleading public service announcement currently airing in Alabama.

The PSA, distributed by Vote411, an operation of the League of Women Voters, instructs Alabamians to register to vote using the Vote411 website. The website captures the website visitor’s personal data including their IP address and contact information and then, once the information has been captured, the individual is directed to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

“I’m exposing this data-mining collection effort masquerading as Vote411. It’s a sham. This is simply a shady way to collect the IP addresses and personal data of Alabama citizens. In the website’s fine print, the League of Women Voters disclose that ‘The League may, from time to time, share the name and mailing address of its non-member financial supporters with other non-profit organizations,’” said Secretary Allen. “But they hide that in a small link they hope no one will read.”

Secretary Allen wants to ensure that eligible Alabama citizens are able to register to vote securely, using trusted voter registration methods.

“Alabama citizens can rest assured that the Secretary of State’s office and local election officials are well-equipped to handle voter registration in Alabama. There is no reason to use a data collection website like the one being managed by the League of Women Voters which will give your personal data to other entities without your knowledge and could likely put your personal data at risk. Skip these data collecting websites and go directly to the secure website at AlabamaVotes.gov where your privacy will be respected,” Secretary Allen explained.

Eligible Alabama citizens may register to vote online at www.AlabamaVotes.gov or mail a voter registration form to their local Board of Registrars.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

