Stord Expands Operations with Acquisition of Pitney Bowes’ State-of-the-Art Fulfillment Center in Kentucky
Stord logo
Stord’s eleven North American fulfillment centers maximize customer experience while reducing operational costs for omnichannel brands.
In this competitive ecommerce environment, brands need to provide their customers with leading checkout and delivery experiences that drive cart conversion and loyalty.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stord, a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and commerce enablement technology for omnichannel brands, today announced the acquisition of Pitney Bowes’ E-commerce Fulfillment business. This expands Stord’s network with a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Hebron, Kentucky. The 640,000 square foot capacity facility is the largest warehouse in Stord’s network and includes significant climate control storage, a pick mezzanine, pallet racking and robotic automation. This center provides additional excellent middle-of-country, single node coverage and complements Stord’s Atlanta Headquarters.
— Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord
“In this competitive ecommerce environment, brands need to provide their customers with leading checkout and delivery experiences that drive cart conversion and loyalty” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "We are thrilled to continue to support brands with our best-in-class consumer delivery experiences through this additional Hebron, KY facility."
The new fulfillment center already services leading customers and ships over 5 million packages annually. This center continues Stord's investments in automation with robust conveyance flows, print-and-apply machines, robotics kitting arms, and more to drive efficiency and speed of delivery for brands.
“This new facility is a powerhouse for existing customers and allows brands to rapidly scale its business and meet consumer demand,” said Kyle VanGoethem, VP of Strategy and Innovation at Stord. “With 52 dock doors, 15k pallet positions, and 136k cubic feet of bin shelving, Stord can service omnichannel brands from any vertical - be it consumer goods, health and beauty, or other high-volume DTC and B2B products.”
“This investment further cements Stord’s focus on providing the best-in-class physical fulfillment and commerce technology for brands obsessed with delighting their customers. With billions in commerce fulfilled by Stord today, this new facility will only accelerate Stord’s rapid expansion and growth.” said Sean Henry.
Today’s announcement builds on the recent acquisition of ProPack Logistics and Stord’s expansion into Europe. Kentucky joins ten other North American fulfillment centers including Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; Nashville, TN; Vancouver, BC; Mississauga, ON; Atlanta, GA; North Haven, CT; Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Las Vegas, NV; as well as its newly launched centers in The United Kingdom and The Netherlands.
About Stord
Stord is the leading commerce enablement provider of fulfillment services and technology that powers seamless checkout and delivery experiences for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands across all channels. Stord manages over $5 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. With Stord, brands can sell more, save money, and reduce headaches.
With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.
Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, Native, Tula, American Giant, and more trust Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.
