The Official Cybersecurity Summit: Toronto Attracts Record Audience, Delivers Powerful Program for Canadian Audiences
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attracting over 850 registrants and a sold-out audience to its first international event, CyberRisk Alliance successfully hosted the Official Cybersecurity Summit in Toronto, on July 25, 2024, at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Center.
This event brought together a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, including Francois Guay, Founder of Canadian Cybersecurity Networks; Stacey Romanello, former Regional Information Security Officer at the Royal Bank of Canada; and Bradford Rand, President of the Cybersecurity Summit. Their presentations addressed critical issues and emerging trends in the cybersecurity landscape, providing attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies.
The Toronto Cybersecurity Summit was supported by over 28 partners, including platinum sponsors Checkpoint, Exabeam, SentinelOne, and SUSE.
"The Toronto Cybersecurity Summit marks a pivotal moment in our mission to support and empower the cybersecurity community in Canada," said John Whelan, President of CyberRisk Alliance. " Collaborations like this support the collective efforts of those in the Cybersecurity Summit ecosystem to tackle the evolving challenges in cybersecurity and foster a stronger professional community. Our goal is to provide a platform for professionals to share knowledge, network, and enhance their skills in a rapidly changing field."
"The enthusiastic response to our first international summit reflects the growing need for specialized cybersecurity expertise in Canada," said Bradford Rand, Founder & President of the Official Cybersecurity Summit & TECHEXPO Top Secret. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to support professionals in this critical sector."
Due to the performance of the sellout inaugural event, CyberRisk Alliance is planning the next Official Cybersecurity Summit in Toronto for July 14, 2025. Registration is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early due to anticipated high demand.
To register for next year's summit, please visit CyberRisk Alliance Toronto 2025 Registration.
About The Cybersecurity Summit
A leading provider of premium thought leadership and networking events, The Official Cyber Security Summit delivers critical knowledge on combatting cybercrime to senior executives and industry leaders through one-day invitation-only events that gather renowned information security experts and innovative solution providers.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
