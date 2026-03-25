SC Awards Announces 2026 Winners, Recognizing Top Innovations, Teams & Leaders, Including Resilient CISO Honorees

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media today announced the winners of the 2026 SC Awards, recognized during an in-person reception at RSA Conference 2026. Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards highlight solutions, organizations, and leaders delivering measurable security outcomes across the industry.This year’s winners were selected following a multi-stage review by an independent panel of practitioners and executives from the CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) community. Entries were evaluated for problem clarity, strength of approach, evidence of effectiveness, repeatability/scalability, and business impact.“This year’s winners demonstrate clear results, from reduced risk and stronger resilience to better user outcomes,” said Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. “Their achievements reflect what security teams and buyers value most: evidence, execution, and impact.”2026 SC Awards Winners(Select categories listed below; a full winners list appears on SC Media)• Best Security Company: CrowdStrike• Most Promising Early-Stage Start Up: Legion Security• Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year: Virtue AI• Best Managed Detection and Response Service: Huntress• Best Cloud Security Management Solution: Qualys• Best Supply Chain Security Solution: Black Duck• Best Data Security Solution: Symmetry Systems• Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution: Veeam• Investor of the Year: NightDragon• Best Endpoint Security Solution: SentinelOneResilient CISO Award HonoreesPresented by SC Media and CyberRisk Alliance, sponsored by Absolute Security, and guided by the CRC judging committee, the Resilient CISO Award recognizes five leaders whose vision, adaptability, and steady leadership enable organizations to maintain continuity and recover quickly amid disruption.• Allen Ohanian, CISO, LA County DCFS• Andres Andreu, CISO, Constella Intelligence• Sharon Kelley, Executive Director for Information Security & Chief Information Security Officer, NJIT• Vince Aimutis, VP - Director of Information Services / CISO, Federated Mutual Insurance Company• Rinki Sethi, CISO, CSO, UpwindHonorees exemplify a business-aligned approach to risk, uniting people, process, and technology to minimize harm and strengthen operational resilience.Winners and honorees will be featured across SC Media’s editorial platforms and CyberRisk Alliance channels in the weeks following RSAC 2026.Find the full list of 2026 SC Awards winners here: www.scworld.com/sc-awards About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter, faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as an extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About Absolute SecurityAbsolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.ABSOLUTE SECURITY, ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE LOGO, AND NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation ©2025, or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ andin proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.