Kelley Damore Joins CyberRisk Alliance as Chief Content Officer

Data-focused executive to lead CRA’s global content strategy and community engagement initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance, the business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Kelley Damore as Chief Content Officer. In this role, Damore will lead CyberRisk Alliance’s award-winning portfolio of content brands and a team of highly respected journalists, content strategists, and subject matter experts dedicated to helping the global cybersecurity community navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.As Chief Content Officer, Damore will oversee the strategic direction and continued evolution of CyberRisk Alliance’s trusted media properties, events content, research initiatives, and community-driven platforms. Her focus will be on delivering actionable insights, practical resources, and meaningful dialogue that empower security practitioners and technology leaders to make smarter, faster decisions.“Kelley brings an extraordinary depth of experience building trusted technology information brands and cultivating engaged professional communities,” said John Whelan, Chief Executive Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. “Her ability to combine editorial excellence with data-driven strategy makes her uniquely suited to lead our content organization as we continue to connect cybersecurity leaders and solution providers around shared challenges and opportunities.”Damore joins CyberRisk Alliance with more than a decade of executive leadership experience across some of the most respected technology information services organizations. She recently served as Chief Content Officer at Informa TechTarget, where she led global content strategy and expanded the company’s portfolio of trusted information brands. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at UBM Tech as Chief Community Officer, SVP and Editorial Director of CRN, and UBM plc as EVP, Content & Brand Director InformationWeek and Interop ITX.Throughout her career, Damore has advanced the use of first-party data to inform content strategy and audience development, and she has explored the application of emerging technologies, including AI, to support scalable content operations and professional community engagement.“I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Content Officer at CyberRisk Alliance at such a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity industry,” said Damore. “CRA’s unique ecosystem — spanning trusted digital brands, live events, CISO communities, roadshows and executive gatherings — gives us an unmatched vantage point into the priorities of today’s security leaders. By staying closely aligned with what CISOs and practitioners truly need, we can deliver meaningful, 365-day engagement that not only informs, but drives smarter decisions and advances the business of cybersecurity.”Damore’s appointment reflects CyberRisk Alliance’s continued investment in its content organization and its focus on delivering high-quality, data-informed journalism and analysis to cybersecurity professionals worldwide.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at https://www.cyberriskalliance.com/

