IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel Awarded First Ever NATP Vanguard Award
National Association of Tax Professionals presents award at annual Taxposium 2024UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is proud to recognize IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel with the organization’s first ever Vanguard award at Taxposium 2024.
The NATP Vanguard Award is given each year to an individual within the tax industry who makes a significant contribution to advancing the federal tax industry, promoting fairness, efficiency and compliance.
“Our inaugural recipient exemplifies these values through unwavering dedication and innovative leadership,” said NATP CEO Scott Artman, CPA, CGMA. “Danny Werfel has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the tax system for all.”
Artman commended Werfel’s initiatives, noting modernizing IRS operations and an enhanced taxpayer experience and compliance.
“While the work has just begun, Commissioner Werfel’s priorities align closely with ours, ensuring we move forward together toward a more efficient and fair tax system,” Artman added while presenting the award at NATP’s annual Taxposium event.
When receiving his award, Commissioner Werfel graciously passed the praise to the dedicated workforce at the IRS, recognizing them as the true drivers of progress and excellence within the organization.
Taxposium is NATP’s annual flagship event, where tax professionals from across the country meet for an inspired exchange of ideas with industry thought leaders, top tax educators and exhibitors. Next year’s event will take place July 21-23, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
