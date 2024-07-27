27 July 2024

737

Meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO

On July 27, 2024, the consecutive meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO was held under the chair of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. The heads and representatives of profile ministries and agencies of the country took part in the work of the session.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation within the framework of this specialized UN agency were discussed, collaboration plans for the near future were outlined, particularly in regard to proposals set forth by our country on including national values ​​in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Opening the session, R.Meredov summarized the results of the work of the Interdepartmental Commission for UNESCO for six months of 2024 as well as defined the priority spheres of its further activities.

Then, information was presented on the results of the work of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO for the past period in accordance with the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, including on the tasks outlined in the Plan for 2024.

Among the most important events, the 10th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) held on May 16th in Ashgabat was emphasized, upon the completion of which a Final Document was adopted.

It was also noted that during the first half of the year, the activities on protection, detailed study and conservation of the Amul and Akjagala monuments entered in the UNESCO World Heritage List in the framework of serial nomination “Great Silk Road: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor” were carried out.

Special attention was paid to joint efforts on including the national values ​​of Turkmenistan to the UNESCO World Heritage List. In this context, the activities related to identification, research and inclusion of written monuments into the regional and international UNESCO Memory of the World register were voiced.

During the meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, such relevant issues as strengthening the role of our country in large structural divisions of UNESCO, expanding international scientific interaction, opportunities for cooperation on digital projects and information exchange were considered, including organizational and other matters.