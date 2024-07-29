29 July 2024

Meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization was held

On July 29, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the key vectors of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the CTBTO.

Speaking about the importance of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, the parties highlighted the importance of the permanent neutrality policy of Turkmenistan aimed at the maintenance of peace and stability.

It was stated that being a party to fundamental international treaties and conventions of the UN, including a number of multilateral documents in the field of disarmament, Turkmenistan intends to continue contributing to these processes both on regional and global levels.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of collaboration, including personnel preparation, ensuring participation of national experts in seminars and trainings organized by the CTBTO, as well as rendering technical assistance.