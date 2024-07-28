28 July 2024

487

Successive meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea Issues was held

On July 28, 2024, the 62nd meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea Issues was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by the relevant Deputy Chairpersons of the Cabinet of Ministers, leadership and representatives of a number of ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan.

On the agenda of the session, there were discussions on the “Caspian Ecological Initiative” set forth by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. It is intended to become a new international platform for substantive and professional collaboration on a wide range of issues related to the protection of the Caspian environment, preservation of its biological resources, resolution of a number of pressing environmental matters.

During the meeting, information was heard on the results of the work of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea Issues done in past six months of current year in accordance with the tasks defined in the Commission’s Plan for 2024.

Organizational matters related to the Caspian Sea Day, which is celebrated annually on August 12 were among specific topics of discussion.

The participants of the meeting noted that Turkmenistan has been holding a proactive stance in developing balanced decisions on the Caspian issues for many years and has played an important role in the development of the legal framework for cooperation on the Caspian Sea. Currently, this process continues in cooperation with all Caspian countries within the framework of international law.

Special emphasis was placed on the upcoming tasks in the context of implementing the above-mentioned Plan.