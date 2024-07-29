29 July 2024

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Turkmenistan presented the copies of credentials

On July 29, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany in Turkmenistan Bernd Heinze who presented the copies of his credentials.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador with the appointment to the responsible post and expressed the readiness of Turkmen side to render support and assistance in implementing his diplomatic work.

During the meeting, it was noted that currently efficient interstate collaboration in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and social vectors is established.

It was highlighted that cooperation is successfully unfolding in bilateral format, as well as in the framework of “Central Asia – Germany” dialogue.

Both parties had a shared view on that the priority vector of bilateral ties is the partnership in trade-economic sphere. In this regard, fruitful collaboration with the Eastern Committee of the German Economy was underlined.

During the conversation, the importance of further development of cultural and educational ties was emphasized that play exceptionally vital role in strengthening interstate relations and mutual enrichment of cultures.