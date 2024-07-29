AVer Europe Expands Nordic Distribution Network through Strategic Partnership with Leteng

AVer Europe and Leteng Partnership

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for education, videoconferencing and ProAV, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Leteng, a distinguished distributor of AV and IT products in Norway. This collaboration will enhance AVer's presence and distribution network in the Nordics, bringing innovative technology solutions to a broader audience.

Leteng has built a strong reputation as a local partner for both manufacturers and customers across Norway. As a distributor of professional AV and IT products, Leteng adds value by providing expert-level knowledge, solution design, technical support, and marketing expertise. With a focus on high-quality products and services, Leteng maintains a local warehouse to ensure quick and reliable inventory turnover and delivery.

“AVer Europe’s products are an excellent fit for our comprehensive portfolio, boasting a strong reputation in the market for high quality,” said Øyvind Jacobsen, Product & Marketing Manager at Leteng. “AVer offers a fantastic and broad range of products, from small meeting rooms to large lecture halls. They have long been on our radar as a potential partner. When the opportunity arose, it was an easy decision to become an AVer Partner for Norway.”

Through this partnership, Leteng will distribute AVer’s comprehensive range of AV products. This collaboration aims to meet the increasing demand for cutting-edge AV technology across sectors such as education, corporate, and healthcare throughout the Nordics.

“We are excited to collaborate with Leteng and expand our presence in the Nordic region,” said René Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. “Leteng’s expertise and commitment to quality align perfectly with our vision to provide top-tier AV solutions. Together, we will deliver unparalleled video conferencing and educational technology experiences to our customers in Norway and beyond.”

To find out more, please visit: www.avereurope.com or www.leteng.no

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Leteng

Leteng AS is a value-added distributor for AV and IT products with 40 years of experience in Norway. Based in Oslo, the company represents manufacturers locally, offering services including warehousing with logistics, a skilled sales team, and a network of resellers nationwide. Leteng AS values technical expertise highly, providing support and solution design. The marketing department ensures product availability through an online store and broad visibility.

