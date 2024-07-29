Sofema Online announces the Aviation Leadership Scholarship Program 2024 : Nurturing Tomorrow's Aviation Leaders
€50,000 of investment for the Future Leaders in Aviation will be allocated to the winners at the third edition of Sofema Online's signature program.SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA , July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leader of aviation regulatory training - Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com, is dedicating over €50,000 to support future aviation leaders worldwide through the 2024 edition of its Leadership Scholarship Program. 100 scholarships will be awarded for a third consecutive year, providing access to eight comprehensive courses worth over €500. These courses cover a wide range of leadership and management skills, including body language, competency building, communication, public speaking, team development, operational excellence, and negotiation skills.
Courses included :
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Leadership Skills
Aviation Leadership – Body Language for Executives
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Building Competency
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Communication and Assertiveness
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking
Aviation Leadership – Developing Teams
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Core Principles of Operational Excellence
Aviation Leadership – Negotiating Skills
Upon successful completion of each course, participants receive an online certificate. Completing all eight courses makes them eligible for an additional Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Certificate.
What are the requirements?
The online application form is open till August 20, 2024. The application process includes 15 questions and requires a motivation letter detailing the applicant's aspirations and dedication to the aviation field.
Program Details
Apart from the 8 courses The six-month learning journey will include online workshops led by Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society (FRAeS), providing an engaging and interactive experience.
This initiative is part of Sofema Online's commitment to developing the next generation of aviation leaders.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube