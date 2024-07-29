Traditional Kyoto Artisans at GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

Chopstick crafting with Awaji Island bamboo Chopstick rests made with gold-pressed Awaji roof tiles. Shuriken-shaped tiles will also be available in limited quantities. Akihiro Mashimo, Bamboo Fence Craftsman Norifumi Fujisawa, Gold Tooling Craftsman

"Traditional Kyoto Craft Experience Plan on Awaji Island, the Birthplace of Japan" Event Taking Place Saturday, September 7th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury villa GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°, located in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, will be gathering artisans of traditional Kyoto crafts to offer a traditional crafting experience, "Traditional Kyoto Craft Experience Plan on Awaji Island, the Birthplace of Japan" on Saturday, September 7th.

The program will feature bamboo fence craftsman Akihiro Mashimo and gold foil craftsman Norifumi Fujisawa, and participants will be able to learn about the history of traditional crafts and not just observe the artisanship that has been passed down from generation to generation, but also experience crafting under the guidance of expert artisans. Guests can create their own original chopstick rests made of Awaji roof tiles, a famous local specialty, with inlaid gold leaves, as well as original bamboo chopstick sets made of local Awaji Island bamboo. The tranquil villa located in the northernmost part of Awaji Island, said in ancient historical texts to be the "birthplace of Japan", promises a step away from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life and into a panoramic view of nature.

■Overview

Date: Saturday, September 7th, 2024 (Villa guests staying overnight from September 7th (Sat) to 8th (Sun) are eligible for this event.)

Price: 60,980 yen (including dinner and breakfast, tax and service charge) per person (per room, double occupancy)

Cuisine:

<Dinner> HAL YAMASHITA Modern Japanese Course: A full-course modern Japanese meal featuring “Awaji Beef Surf & Turf Tomato Sukiyaki” cooked solely with the moisture of fresh Awaji Island vegetables and featuring the fantastic “Awaji Beef”, of which only about 200 cows are used annually, and fresh domestic sea urchin.

<Breakfast> Morning Start Meal: A platter of nine colorful dishes include crisp Awaji Island vegetables, protein-rich soy milk from Fukuyutaka soybeans, fresh grilled fish from the Seto Inland Sea, and the famous Awaji Dashi Rolled Egg, with freshly cooked Awaji Island rice.

Special offer: Experience making traditional crafts under the direct guidance of Kyoto traditional craftsmen.

1. Original Awaji bamboo chopstick crafting with custom case (limited to first 9 pairs / 18 visitors)

2. Original gold-pressed Awaji tile chopstick rest crafting experience

Dinner may be enjoyed with the chopsticks and rests made by guests.

Artisans:

Bamboo Crafts, Bamboo Fence Craftsman | Certified Kyoto Artisan: Akihiro Mashimo

Born in Yokohama in 1977, Mashimo moved to Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto Prefecture when he was 5 years old and grew up close to bamboo. Studied under Ichiro Mishima (a master craftsman in Kyoto) and engaged in bamboo fence making. Major works include Katsura Imperial Villa, Kyoto State Guest House, Heian-jingu Shrine, and Shokado Garden.

In March 2015, he was certified by the Governor of Kyoto Prefecture as a Certified Kyoto Artisan. He has held bamboo fence workshops and demonstrations in the U.S. and Italy since 2016, aiming to promote bamboo crafts overseas, and has also focused on activities to convey the appeal of bamboo in Japan, including media appearances and product development with Adventure World.

Gold Tooling Craftsman | Certified Kyoto Artisan: Norifumi Fujisawa

Born in Kyoto in 1975; graduated from the current Kyoto Traditional Crafts University in 1998 and studied under gold tooling craftsman Shoji Okamoto in the same year. After 17 years of training, Fujisawa became an independent "Kyoto Gold Leaf Presser" in 2015. In the same year, he became a Certified Kyoto Artisan. He held workshops in Paris, France in 2018 and Taiwan in 2019, and exhibited booths at a 2023 Sydney exhibition and “KYOTO JAPAN IN DUBAI 2024”. As a gold leaf presser for Buddhist altars and ritual articles, he actively promotes not only traditional crafts, but also gold leaf processing for hotels and interior decorations, and tie-ups with artists in Japan and abroad.

Note: Reservations for this plan must be made at least 3 days prior to one's stay.

Cooperation: Mr. Kimitsugu Ueno; Office U boat, LLC.

Website: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/

Inquiries: +81 (0)799-64-7090

■About GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° features 23 cocoon-like villas with a spectacular view of the sunrise and starry skies from the 5-meter-high skylights. Dining is supervised by Hal Yamashita, a master chef representing Japan with 13 restaurants in Japan and abroad. Cuisine is prepared with local ingredients from Awaji Island, a region known as "miketsukuni", an ancient treasure trove of culinary delights that traditionally supplied the Imperial Court with food.

[Dining]

Under the supervision of Chef Hal Yamashita, a "Food Advisor" for Hyogo Prefecture, guests can enjoy dishes prepared with local ingredients from Awaji Island, a region known as "miketsukuni", an ancient treasure trove of culinary delights that traditionally supplied the Imperial Court with food.

＜Dinner＞

Modern Japanese cuisine supervised by Chef Hal Yamashita, who owns 13 restaurants in Japan and abroad, including one in Tokyo Midtown. Chef Yamashita, who has been selected as a Master Chef for two consecutive World Gourmet Summits at which the world's top chefs gather, embodies “modern Japanese cuisine” that maximizes the life and breath of the ingredients.

Ingredients include Awaji beef, of which only about 200 cows are harvested annually, Yura sea urchin, which can only be served at its freshest, and sukiyaki with plenty of vegetables such as Awaji Island onions and tomatoes, among other seasonal menu choices.

*Ingredients may vary depending on the season.

＜Breakfast>

Breakfast begins with the Grand Chariot “Morning Start Meal” with grilled Setouchi fish and the famous Awaji Dashi Rolled Egg, served with freshly cooked Awaji Island rice.

[Bath]

All rooms are equipped with hinoki (Japanese cypress) baths for a soothing fresh scent.