Fastport Celebrates Milestone with 25,000th Registered Apprentice
Fastport announces registration of 25,000th Apprentice.
Our mission is to create pathways to success with apprenticeships for individuals like Takoda, who bring valuable skills and dedication to their new careers.”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fastport is proud to announce the registration of its 25,000th apprentice, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to develop and promote registered apprenticeships across the nation. The 25,000th apprentice, Takoda McDonald, is a military veteran who successfully transitioned to a civilian career through Ryder’s Pathway Home Apprenticeship Program and is currently working as a Diesel Technician.
— Dave Harrison
Fastport, recognized as the nation's leading organization in apprenticeship development, has partnered with more than 300 organizations in Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics to create and expand registered apprenticeship programs. These programs provide structured, on-the-job training and mentorship, ensuring that apprentices gain the skills and experience necessary to excel in their chosen fields.
Takoda McDonald's journey exemplifies the success of Fastport's mission. After serving in the military, Takoda took advantage of the Department of Defense (DOD) Skillsbridge Program, which is an opportunity for active-duty service members to gain civilian work experience during their last 180 days of service.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our 25,000th registered apprentice, and we are particularly proud of Takoda McDonald’s achievements,” said Dave Harrison, Executive Director for Work Force Development, Government Programs, and Military Employment Issues at Fastport. “Our mission is to create pathways to success for individuals like Takoda, who bring valuable skills and dedication to their new careers. This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of our team and partners who believe in the transformative power of apprenticeships.”
“Ryder and Fastport’s registered apprenticeship program exemplifies a commitment to developing skills professionals, fostering a culture of continuous learning and career growth. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration in building a stronger, more capable workforce,” said Chelsey W. Sheets, Ryder Director of Recruitment.
“Takoda is a prime example of what we look for when hiring our diesel technicians. He was and exceptional student who was always eager to learn new things. Not only is he mechanically inclined, but his shop confidence influences others to look up to him for guidance and mentorship,” says Jason Smith, Ryder Technical Trainer.
Fastport's success is rooted in its collaborative approach, working closely with employers, educational institutions, and government agencies to design apprenticeship programs that meet industry needs. By bridging the gap between training and employment, Fastport helps build a skilled workforce and supports economic growth.
About Fastport:
Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org.
Paige Faulconer
Fastport
+1 219-510-2210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn