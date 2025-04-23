Elite Truck School opens new campus in Vancouver, WA

Vancouver students training to become professional truck drivers at Elite Truck School

Elite Truck School is proud to announce the opening of its newest truck driver training campus in Vancouver, Washington.

Industry partners, including trucking companies, WorkSource Washington, the Veterans Administration, and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, have encouraged us to expand north of the river.” — J.J. Reisnaur

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Truck School , the Pacific Northwest’s premier provider of professional truck driver training , is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus in Vancouver, Washington. Located at 12404 NE 153rd Street, Brush Prairie, WA 98606, the new facility will allow Elite Truck School to better serve residents of Clark County and meet the rising demand for highly skilled commercial drivers.This strategic expansion marks a major milestone for the organization, further cementing its role as the region’s leading CDL training provider. With the new campus, Elite Truck School is making its industry-leading programs even more accessible, helping more students launch successful careers in the trucking industry.“Over the past 20 years, we’ve proudly trained hundreds of students from Vancouver, Camas, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, and throughout Clark County at our Hillsboro, Oregon campus,” said Tyler Reisnaur. “As demand has continued to grow, we recognized the need to bring our training closer to home for our Washington students. The new Brush Prairie campus allows us to better serve the community with greater accessibility, while continuing to deliver the highest-quality CDL training possible, which has always been our top priority.”“For years, our industry partners, including trucking companies, WorkSource Washington, the Veterans Administration, and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, have encouraged us to expand north of the river,” said J.J. Reisnaur, who will oversee operations at the new campus. “Our reputation for delivering high-quality CDL training, personalized instruction, and using top-tier equipment has created strong demand in southwest Washington. This new campus in Brush Prairie allows us to better serve our Washington students and continue providing the exceptional training and support they deserve.”The new Vancouver campus will help meet the trucking industry’s critical need for well-trained drivers while maintaining the high standards Elite Truck School is known for. Residents of Clark, Cowlitz, and Skamania counties now have a closer and more convenient location to pursue their CDL certification and begin their journey toward a successful trucking career.Elite Truck School is now enrolling students at their new Brush Prairie, WA, location, and they have already graduated their first students. You can learn more about Class A CDL training, the companies that are hiring our graduates, and financial assistance for area residents by visiting https://elitetruckschool.com/ About Elite Truck SchoolIn 2003, after a long and successful career as a professional driver, Elite Founder Greg Reisnaur saw a need for better-trained truck driving professionals in the Portland area. To meet this demand, he built a business to begin offering truck driving courses that delivered a high standard of training, all while remaining affordable and convenient for students. Elite Truck School is a proud member of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA), the Oregon Trucking Association, and our schools are WIOA and VA approved.

