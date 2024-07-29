Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands expulsion of Shyam Manav from Witchcraft Law Committee

Shyam Manav, the co-chairman of the Government Committee (PIMC) appointed by the previous Congress government to promote the Anti Superstition Act, continues to serve on the committee despite past controversies. Manav has been penalized by the court for lying and has been accused of using communal language to criticize saints of the Warkari sect, thereby hurting religious sentiments. In response, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded his expulsion from the committee. The organization has formally submitted this demand to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate action against Manav.

Pune’s First-Class Magistrate, Shri. Padhye’s court, sentenced Prof. Manav to one day’s imprisonment and a fine for publishing false information about Dr. P.V. Vartak. Under Section 56 of the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, a person convicted of a criminal offense is ineligible to serve on any public committee or trust, rendering Prof. Manav’s position on the law committee was illegal. Prof. Manav has made several statements that have deeply offended the religious sentiments of many in Maharashtra. During a public awareness program organized by the Social Justice Department, he claimed that “Dnyaneshwar made a buffalo preach the Vedas, is a blatant lie.” He has also questioned the miracles attributed to Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, including the miracle of making a wall run, and alleged that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was murdered rather than dying a natural death. These statements have been widely criticized for spreading misinformation and defaming revered Hindu saints. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti contends that Prof. Manav’s actions and statements undermine the Witchcraft Act and propagate offensive views against Hindu traditions and saints. They have urged the government to immediately remove Prof. Shyam Manav from the law committee.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has raised serious concerns about the inclusion of officials from the ‘Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti’ (ANIS) in government committees, citing allegations of financial scams and involvement in Naxalite activities. ANIS, which presents itself as a social worker organization dedicated to anti-superstition efforts, has been accused of committing numerous financial irregularities within its trusts. Complaints have been duly filed against these alleged scams, highlighting that ANIS has defrauded the government and misappropriated contributions amounting to lakhs of rupees. The Union Home Ministry has acted by deregistering ANIS under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for receiving substantial funds from abroad without proper accounting. Additionally, the Assistant Charity Commissioner has recommended the appointment of an administrator to oversee the trust of ANIS. These allegations are currently under thorough investigation at the government level. Moreover, activists associated with ANIS have been arrested for their involvement in Naxalite activities, raising further concerns about the organization’s integrity. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti finds it highly problematic that officials from such a corrupt, fraudulent, and potentially dangerous organization are being granted positions in government committees. In light of these serious allegations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands the immediate removal of Shyam Manav and other office bearers of ANIS from any government committee. They also call for the dissolution of any such committees that include officials from ANIS, emphasizing the need to prevent individuals with questionable backgrounds from influencing government policies and decisions.