Nevis and Swiss Casinos revolutionise customer security in the iGaming sector
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Security AG, specialist for secure, passwordless authentication solutions, announces its partnership with Swiss Casinos, the largest Swiss casino group. The collaboration strengthens Nevis’ position in the iGaming industry and enables Swiss Casinos to dramatically improve its customer experience via the powerful Nevis Authentication Cloud plus tailored customer identity and access management (CIAM). With innovative technologies and additional tools, Nevis offers Swiss Casinos a modern solution for secure, seamless player registration while ensuring maximum security, data protection and compliance. Playtech, a leading technology partner of Nevis, supports this collaboration with its comprehensive iGaming solutions – guaranteeing smooth integration plus an unrivalled gaming experience.
Swiss Casinos aims to simplify the registration process for its players in the online casino while enhancing security at the same time. The partnership with Nevis enables this through the Nevis Authentication Cloud, which augments the casino infrastructure with passwordless authentication and transaction signing as a service. The FIDO-certified solution offers players a passwordless login using biometric methods on their mobile phones – making the login process more convenient and secure. This multi-factor authentication method is much more secure than conventional password-based solutions and can also be used to confirm transactions in highly sensitive areas. Thanks to proven FIDO standard technology, the Nevis Authentication Cloud offers interoperability and long-term investment protection. The solution is available both as SaaS (Software as a Service) and on-premise, which means Swiss Casinos can implement a flexible and secure authentication strategy.
Working together for innovative security in iGaming
Stephan Schweizer, CEO of Nevis Security AG, comments: ‘The partnership with Swiss Casinos is a crucial step in our strategy towards establishing innovative and secure CIAM solutions within the iGaming industry. Working together allows us to build a trusting environment that offers players a seamless yet secure experience. Our authentication solution enables a quick and easy login experience for players by utilising modern, passwordless technologies. Together with Swiss Casinos and Playtech, we’re setting new standards for customer experience – while creating an environment where security and user-friendliness go hand in hand.’
Patrick Mastai, Director Online Casino, emphasises: ‘Nevis has introduced us to a modern and secure authentication solution specially devised to make signing up easier for our players – a factor that’s sure to boost customer loyalty. With its decades of experience in customer identity and access management – a service securing 80% of Swiss online banking transactions – Nevis was the clear choice. Together with Nevis and Playtech, we’re creating a trustworthy environment that not only enables a smooth gaming experience but also inspires our guests through the use of passwordless, biometric technologies. This is a key step towards providing our players with a first-class, safe and reliable experience.’
Mark Allan-Jones, SaaS Commercial Partnerships Manager at Playtech, adds: ‘Playtech continually seeks new and innovative partners to join the SAAS marketplace, providing operators with a choice of suppliers to enhance the Playtech PAM+ platform. The Nevis solution enables operators to achieve seamless login experiences and enhances the security to prevent account takeovers, whilst also simplifying the process for the player by eliminating the inconvenience of OTPs.’
# # #
About Nevis Security AG
Nevis is an international provider and the Swiss market leader for customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions. Its portfolio includes passwordless logins that are intuitive to use and offer maximum security for user data. Across the globe, companies in the financial, healthcare, insurance and iGaming sectors as well as public authorities and industrial enterprises rely on solutions from Nevis. Digital identity verification, either on-premise or in the cloud, guarantees secure and user-friendly authentication. More than 80 per cent of all online banking transactions in Switzerland are secured with the help of Nevis technology. With its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland, the security specialist also has offices in Germany, the UK and Hungary. Learn more at www.nevis.net/en.
About Swiss Casinos
Swiss Casinos is the largest casino group in Switzerland and is 100% Swiss-owned. Swiss Casinos only operates in Switzerland. The group includes the terrestrial casinos in Pfäffikon, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen and Zurich, the online casino swisscasinos.ch and the GEORGE Bar & Grill restaurant in Zurich. From 2025, the Swiss Casino Winterthur will open in the listed Lokstadt halls development.
The casinos of Swiss Casinos achieved a total turnover of CHF 203.9 million in 2023. The main driver was the core casino gaming business with gross gaming revenue of CHF 187.7 million. CHF 87.6 million of this went to the AHV and cantons via the casino levy. Swiss Casinos Holding AG provides various services in the areas of finance, human resources, IT, technology, security and marketing for the casinos.
About Playtech
Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,700 employees across 19 countries.
Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.
Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.
Nevis Marketing
Swiss Casinos aims to simplify the registration process for its players in the online casino while enhancing security at the same time. The partnership with Nevis enables this through the Nevis Authentication Cloud, which augments the casino infrastructure with passwordless authentication and transaction signing as a service. The FIDO-certified solution offers players a passwordless login using biometric methods on their mobile phones – making the login process more convenient and secure. This multi-factor authentication method is much more secure than conventional password-based solutions and can also be used to confirm transactions in highly sensitive areas. Thanks to proven FIDO standard technology, the Nevis Authentication Cloud offers interoperability and long-term investment protection. The solution is available both as SaaS (Software as a Service) and on-premise, which means Swiss Casinos can implement a flexible and secure authentication strategy.
Working together for innovative security in iGaming
Stephan Schweizer, CEO of Nevis Security AG, comments: ‘The partnership with Swiss Casinos is a crucial step in our strategy towards establishing innovative and secure CIAM solutions within the iGaming industry. Working together allows us to build a trusting environment that offers players a seamless yet secure experience. Our authentication solution enables a quick and easy login experience for players by utilising modern, passwordless technologies. Together with Swiss Casinos and Playtech, we’re setting new standards for customer experience – while creating an environment where security and user-friendliness go hand in hand.’
Patrick Mastai, Director Online Casino, emphasises: ‘Nevis has introduced us to a modern and secure authentication solution specially devised to make signing up easier for our players – a factor that’s sure to boost customer loyalty. With its decades of experience in customer identity and access management – a service securing 80% of Swiss online banking transactions – Nevis was the clear choice. Together with Nevis and Playtech, we’re creating a trustworthy environment that not only enables a smooth gaming experience but also inspires our guests through the use of passwordless, biometric technologies. This is a key step towards providing our players with a first-class, safe and reliable experience.’
Mark Allan-Jones, SaaS Commercial Partnerships Manager at Playtech, adds: ‘Playtech continually seeks new and innovative partners to join the SAAS marketplace, providing operators with a choice of suppliers to enhance the Playtech PAM+ platform. The Nevis solution enables operators to achieve seamless login experiences and enhances the security to prevent account takeovers, whilst also simplifying the process for the player by eliminating the inconvenience of OTPs.’
# # #
About Nevis Security AG
Nevis is an international provider and the Swiss market leader for customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions. Its portfolio includes passwordless logins that are intuitive to use and offer maximum security for user data. Across the globe, companies in the financial, healthcare, insurance and iGaming sectors as well as public authorities and industrial enterprises rely on solutions from Nevis. Digital identity verification, either on-premise or in the cloud, guarantees secure and user-friendly authentication. More than 80 per cent of all online banking transactions in Switzerland are secured with the help of Nevis technology. With its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland, the security specialist also has offices in Germany, the UK and Hungary. Learn more at www.nevis.net/en.
About Swiss Casinos
Swiss Casinos is the largest casino group in Switzerland and is 100% Swiss-owned. Swiss Casinos only operates in Switzerland. The group includes the terrestrial casinos in Pfäffikon, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen and Zurich, the online casino swisscasinos.ch and the GEORGE Bar & Grill restaurant in Zurich. From 2025, the Swiss Casino Winterthur will open in the listed Lokstadt halls development.
The casinos of Swiss Casinos achieved a total turnover of CHF 203.9 million in 2023. The main driver was the core casino gaming business with gross gaming revenue of CHF 187.7 million. CHF 87.6 million of this went to the AHV and cantons via the casino levy. Swiss Casinos Holding AG provides various services in the areas of finance, human resources, IT, technology, security and marketing for the casinos.
About Playtech
Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,700 employees across 19 countries.
Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.
Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.
Nevis Marketing
Nevis Security AG
+41 43 508 05 92
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn