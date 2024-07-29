Submit Release
QHeart Medical Featured at Venture & Capital 2024

Dr Peter Walsh & Mr Umesh Goel

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QHeart Medical, a Brisbane based cardiovascular device company developing revolutionary heart and renal assist therapy for the highly unserved global problem of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), today announced they are presenting at the Venture & Capital 2024 event in Sydney.

“There are over 1.25 million unscheduled emergency hospitalisations for acute failure in the USA alone, and these patients need therapy to support their heart and kidney dysfunction, to speed up their recovery and reduce their high mortality. Our TARR is aimed at serving this patient population with a minimal risk affordable endovascular passive recoil aortic balloon device, showing over 30% pulse pressure and 10 mmHg systolic blood pressure reductions”, stated Dr Peter Walsh, CEO & CTO at QHeart Medical Pty Ltd.

Funding by a competitive CRC Project Grant by the Australian federal government has allowed QHeart to achieve technical proof of concept.
QHeart is now presenting their disruptive TARR device to protentional investors to fund the completion of development and pre-market clinical trials.

Wholesale Investor’s mission is to empower innovation, capital and ambition. Their Venture & Capital 2024 event is an exclusive conference designed to empower high-net-worth VCs, Family Offices, and professional investors with unparalleled access to investment insights, curated private market and small-cap opportunities and exclusive networking. The event is designed to bring together the brightest minds in venture capital, private equity, and technology to help you capitalise on the latest trends and opportunities taking place in Private markets.

More about QHeart Medical: www.qheartmedical.com

More about Venture & Capital 2024: https://www.wholesaleinvestor.com/event/venture-capital-2024-sydney/

Peter Walsh
QHEART MEDICAL PTY LTD
