QHeart Medical Announces $2.75m CRC Project Grant from the Australian Government for Revolutionary Heart Therapy Implant
QHeart Medical teams up with prestigious clinical and research partners Monash Health, Bion Health, AIBN (University of Queensland), and Monash University.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisbane based cardiovascular device company QHeart Medical Pty Ltd, today reported it has shown initial proof-of-concept on a new patent pending non-surgical interventionally implanted device, the Transcatheter Aortic Recoil Repair (TARR) device, targeting unserved resistant hypertension and hypertensive heart failure patients who are not candidates for surgical treatments and remain unserved suffering poor quality of life, high clinical management costs, and high mortality.
“I’m very proud to announce the Australian Government through its competitive Collaborative Research Centre Project (CRC P) Grant initiative, has awarded QHeart a $2.75m grant to develop our non-surgical aortic recoil repair device through to pre-clinical safety and initial clinical assessment,” stated Dr Peter Walsh, CEO at QHeart Medical Pty Ltd.
According to a 2020 US Department of Health (HHS) report, 45% of American adults have hypertension in the United States (108 million), and an alarming 56% of these patients remain uncontrolled, with the total medical costs associated with hypertension including health care services and medications, estimated to be $131 billion to $198 billion each year.
Globally over 150 million people have heart failure, however available treatments only focus on serving the advanced stages of the disease. This leaves over 50% of patients with hypertensive heart failure who have poor quality of life and high ongoing costs, who remain unserved with effective treatments.
“All people suffer aortic stiffness with age however hypertension and heart failure patients have substantially higher aortic stiffness” stated Dr Walsh.
“QHeart’s aortic recoil repair therapy is positioned to be a major provider of therapy for a minimum of 20 million resistant hypertension and hypertensive heart failure patients globally,” said Dr Walsh.
QHeart’s aortic recoil repair restores the aortic wall recoil lost due to aging and disease, which has been validated in animal and clinical performance studies to increase the amount of blood pumped out of the heart to the body in addition to increasing the blood flow supplied to the heart itself.
QHeart Medical has prestigious clinical, commercial and research partners stated Dr Walsh, “We are very proud to now have executed contracts with our partners Monash Health, Bion Health, AIBN at The University of Queensland, and Monash University for this exciting program and have already made great progress on this new therapy”.
Cardiovascular medical devices are a US$30b per year industry with heart failure related devices having the highest growth of 17% CAGR.
QHeart plans to be the leader in treating age and disease induced aortic stiffness therapy to improve quality of life and reduce high mortality in these unserved patient populations.
