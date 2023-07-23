QHeart Medical Announces Gold Sponsorship of IEEE EMBC 2023
Gold Sponsor of EMBC 2023, QHeart Medical will present 3 papers on their revolutionary heart and renal assist therapy implants.
QHeart’s aortic recoil repair therapy is positioned to be a major provider of therapy for a minimum of 20 million resistant hypertension and hypertensive heart failure patients globally”BRISBANE & SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “I’m very proud to announce QHeart Medical as a gold sponsor at the international IEEE EMBC 2023 conference this coming week in Sydney, Australia.”, stated Dr Peter W Walsh, PhD, CEO and CTO at QHeart Medical Pty Ltd.
— PhD, CEO and CTO at QHeart Medical Pty Ltd
EMBC 2023 is the 45th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society being hosted in Sydney from 24th to 27th July 2023.
QHeart Medical is a Brisbane based cardiovascular device company developing revolutionary heart and renal assist therapy implants for the highly unserved global problems of resistant hypertension and hypertensive heart failure.
QHeart is presenting 3 papers on their SARR (surgical aortic recoil repair) and TARR (transcatheter aortic recoil repair) implant products currently under development.
Professor Nigel Lovell, Director of the Tyree Institute of Health Engineering at UNSW Sydney and EMBC 2023 Conference Chair commented, “we are delighted to have QHeart Medical as gold sponsor. The data supporting their heart and renal assist devices looks very promising for resistant hypertension and hypertensive heart failure showing substantial cardiac output improvements in clinical testing. It is exactly this sort of cutting edge medical technology innovation that we are proud to showcase to the >2500 attendees at EMBC23”.
“All people suffer aortic stiffness with age however hypertension and heart failure patients have substantially higher aortic stiffness”, stated Dr Walsh.
“QHeart’s aortic recoil repair therapy is positioned to be a major provider of therapy for a minimum of 20 million resistant hypertension and hypertensive heart failure patients globally,” said Dr Walsh.
According to a 2020 US Department of Health report, 45% of American adults have hypertension in the United States (108 million), and an alarming 56% of these patients remain uncontrolled, with the total medical costs associated with hypertension including health care services and medications, estimated to be $131 billion to $198 billion each year.
Globally over 150 million people have heart failure, however available treatments only focus on serving the advanced stages of the disease. This leaves over 50% of patients with hypertensive heart failure who have poor quality of life and high ongoing costs, who remain unserved with effective treatments.
QHeart Medical has prestigious clinical, commercial and research partners stated Dr Walsh, “We are very proud to have contracts with our partners Monash Health, Bion Health, AIBN at The University of Queensland, and Monash University for our exciting development program and look forward to participating in EMBC2023 this week”.
For more information:
EMBC2023 conference visit https://embc.embs.org/2023/
QHEART MEDICAL PTY LTD visit https://www.qheartmedical.com/
QHeart is proudly supported by the Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) Grant program managed by AusIndustry.
Peter Walsh
QHEART MEDICAL PTY LTD
email us here