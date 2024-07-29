Online registration for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac banknotes commencing next Monday (5 August)

MACAU, July 29 - The second round of the exchange of the four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) will be available for online registration for Macao residents, starting from 9:00am on 5 August 2024 and until 6:00pm on 30 August 2024.

The tentative exchange quantity for the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes of each Issuing Bank is 10 pieces, with no provision for the separate exchange of any one type of note, totaling the exchange for 80 pieces of the four types of Zodiac Banknotes from the two Issuing Banks with an amount of MOP800. Depending on the final number of registrants, the actual quantity to be exchanged may be adjusted and will be announced after the end of the registration period.

During the registration period, residents holding Macao identity cards can perform a one-time online registration for the note exchange via the website of Monetary Authority of Macao. While registrants should retain their registration records, they can also log onto the online registration system for inquiry of their confirmed registration details. At designated branches of BOC and BNU, assistance of conducting online registration process will be provided for those who require assistance.

The exchange period is between 16 September 2024 and 6 December 2024. Registrants should bring along the required documents and funds, proceed in person or authorize representative to exchange at the chosen location on the selected day. For details, please visit our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html). Should there be any queries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours.