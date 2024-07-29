Global Molecular Modeling Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Molecular Modeling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global molecular modeling market is set to grow from $7.15 billion in 2023 to $8.25 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This growth is driven by advancements in computational chemistry and molecular dynamics, the emergence of environmental and sustainability applications, enhanced visualization tools, increased use in enzyme and protein engineering, and the development of biomolecular modeling techniques.

The market is anticipated to experience even more robust growth in the coming years, reaching $14.65 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.4%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms, rising needs in drug discovery and development, expanding applications in material science, precision medicine, and personalized treatment approaches, as well as increasing utilization in virtual screening.

Rise of Personalized Medicine Drives Market Expansion

The rise of personalized medicine is a major driver for the growth of the molecular modeling market. Personalized medicine tailors healthcare decisions and treatments to individual patients based on their unique genetic, molecular, and clinical characteristics. Molecular modeling supports personalized medicine by predicting individual patient responses to treatments, designing tailored drug therapies, and optimizing treatment regimens based on molecular profiles. For instance, in 2022, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 37 new molecular entities, with 34% classified as personalized medicines. This increasing focus on personalized treatment is propelling the molecular modeling market forward.

Molecular Modeling Market Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the molecular modeling market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioNTech SE, Dassault Systemes SE, Bruker Corporation, Qiagen N.V., and many others. These companies are driving innovation with new technologies such as advanced molecular modeling platforms. For example, in August 2023, Cresset Group launched Flare V7, a state-of-the-art drug design platform that integrates ligand and structure-based approaches for enhanced small-molecule discovery. This platform features ensemble docking, reinforcement of Quantum Mechanics (QM) and Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) methodologies, and tools to facilitate experiment troubleshooting and ligand structure preparation.

Trends Shaping the Future

Major trends in the molecular modeling market include advancements in computational power, integration of AI and machine learning, growth in drug discovery and development, expansion in material science applications, and a focus on predictive medicine. These trends are set to shape the future of molecular modeling, driving innovations and improving efficiency across various applications.

Molecular Modeling Market Segments:

• Product: Software, Services

• Approach: Molecular Mechanics Approach, Quantum Chemistry Approach

• Application: Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

• End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers And Academic Institutions, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the molecular modeling market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, reflecting increasing investments and advancements in molecular modeling technology in the region.

Molecular Modeling Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Molecular Modeling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on molecular modeling market size, molecular modeling market drivers and trends, molecular modeling market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The molecular modeling market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

