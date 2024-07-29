Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Rock Creek Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Orwell Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Belmont Bridgeport Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Shadyside Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clinton Clinton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton City of Coshocton Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Coshocton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Crawford Crawford County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Olmsted Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Bella Academy of Excellence
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware County Finance Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Huron Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Columbus Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
O.O. McIntyre Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Sycamore Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hancock Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Jefferson County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Mason Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lorain Village of Kipton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Amherst
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning City of Canfield
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Austintown Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Dublin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morgan Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of McConnelsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Muskingum Salt Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Pickaway Pickaway County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Richland Richland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Buckskin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Tiffin Seneca Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit Summit Metro Parks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

