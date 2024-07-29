Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 30, 2024
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Rock Creek Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Orwell Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Belmont
|Bridgeport Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Shadyside Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|Clinton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|City of Coshocton Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Coshocton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Crawford County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Olmsted Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Bella Academy of Excellence
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware County Finance Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Huron Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Columbus Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|O.O. McIntyre Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Sycamore Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Mason Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|Village of Kipton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Amherst
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|City of Canfield
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Austintown Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Meigs
|Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Dublin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morgan
|Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of McConnelsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Muskingum
|Salt Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Richland
|Richland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Buckskin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Tiffin Seneca Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Summit Metro Parks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA