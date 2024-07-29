Pediatric Vaccine Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $49.89 billion in 2023 to $53.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, immunization policies to eradicate endemic diseases, increased funding for vaccine development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pediatric vaccine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing cases of invasive cervical cancer, strong late-stage pipeline and new drug approvals, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Pediatric Vaccine Market

The increasing prevalence of pediatric diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric vaccine market in the coming years. Pediatric diseases are disorders that afflict children between the ages of infancy and puberty. These disorders can be moderate to severe, and they can be either chronic or acute. Pediatric vaccinations are critical to the prevention and control of a wide spectrum of pediatric disorders. They are given to newborns and children to protect them from numerous infectious illnesses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pediatric vaccine market include Merck & Co. Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Major companies operating in the pediatric vaccine market are focusing on product approvals to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. ABRYSVO is a vaccine authorized by the FDA for use in pregnant women for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) and severe LRTD triggered by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children till 6 months of age.

Segments:

1) By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

2) By Technology: Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric vaccine market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the global pediatric vaccine market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pediatric Vaccine Market Definition

Pediatric vaccines refer to medications that are typically given to children as a form of protection against serious, frequently fatal diseases. They get the children’s body ready to battle the disease more quickly and successfully by boosting its natural defenses.

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric vaccine market size, pediatric vaccine market drivers and trends, pediatric vaccine market major players, pediatric vaccine competitors' revenues, pediatric vaccine market positioning, and pediatric vaccine market growth across geographies. The pediatric vaccine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

