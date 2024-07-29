National Aviation Registration Helps Aircraft Owners Navigate Transport Canada
National Aviation Registration supports Canadian pilots in any way we can. The sooner we can get the forms you want to you, the better.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Aviation Registration, a company that helps aircraft owners to get their vessels on the Canadian Aircraft Registry, has experienced a recent uptick in customers. This coincides with recent reports of delays at Transport Canada.
According to a 2023 article in The National Post entitled “Would-Be Pilots Still Stuck in Transport Canada Limbo as Processing Delays Drag on Another Year,” some pilots have complained about the service at Transport Canada.
“Processing delays are still the norm for those waiting on Transport Canada,” according to the report. The delays included “describing countless unreturned phone calls and emails to Transport - an experience shared by pilots and flight school staff across the country.”
The National Post found that “Transport Canada blamed increased application volumes and the COVID-19 pandemic for the backlog.”
To make the process easier for customers, National Aviation Registration offers a “rush processing” option to get a vessel on the Transport Canada aircraft registry and more.
Through this, aircraft owners, pilots, and other interested parties will be able to put their documentation at the top of the queue. This makes it more likely that the customer will receive their documentation sooner.
In addition to aircraft registration, National Aviation Registration offers multiple forms regarding the Canadian aircraft register. These include aircraft transfer of ownership forms as well as those to register an Ultra-Light aircraft, to update the address of the managing owner, and more.
For more about getting an aircraft on the Canadian aircraft registration list, what the Canadian civil aircraft register entails, or to make a press inquiry, contact National Aviation Registration through their site.
