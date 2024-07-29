Submit Release
CETI AI Appoints Alyze Sam as Advisor to Strengthen Strategic Vision and Execution

We are thrilled to have Alyze join our advisory team. Her extensive knowledge and industry experience will be instrumental in guiding CETI AI through its next phase of growth and development.”
— Dennis Jarvis, CEO at ceτi AI
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETI AI, a leading AI infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alyze Sam as an advisor. Alyze brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the blockchain and fintech industries, further reinforcing CETI AI's commitment to innovation and strategic growth.

Alyze Sam is a renowned expert and a celebrated author in the blockchain space. Her comprehensive bio can be viewed here. Her insights and guidance will be invaluable as CETI AI continues to expand its footprint and enhance its AI infrastructure capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Alyze join our advisory team," said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of CETI AI. "Her extensive knowledge and industry experience will be instrumental in guiding CETI AI through its next phase of growth and development."

Tony Evans, Chief Strategy Officer at CETI AI, added, "Alyze's expertise in blockchain and her innovative approach align perfectly with our strategic goals. Her addition to the team will undoubtedly help us accelerate our initiatives and achieve our vision."

Alyze Sam commented on her new role, saying, "I am thrilled to join CETI AI, a leader in innovative artificial intelligence solutions. I look forward to contributing to our mission of advancing technology to solve real-world problems and drive meaningful change. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in AI and create impactful solutions."

Alyze's appointment comes at a pivotal time for CETI AI as the company continues to make significant strides in the AI and blockchain sectors. With her expertise, CETI AI aims to accelerate its strategic initiatives and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.

For more information about CETI AI and its innovative solutions, please visit www.taoteci.ai.

