Iconic Entrepreneur Conference is Opening Speaker Call for Cre8tive Con, Chicago 2025
Join us for the iconic conference Cre8tive Con in Chicago, in February 2025.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Cre8tive Con Entrepreneur Conference, renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the entrepreneurial community, is excited to announce its open call for speakers for the upcoming conference. The event will occur from February 21-23, 2025, at the Intercontinental Hotel Magnificent Mile in Chicago.
This year’s conference aims to bring together a diverse array of thought leaders and experts in entrepreneurship, publishing, podcasting, artificial intelligence (AI), diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and public speaking. The goal is to provide attendees with unparalleled insights, inspiration, and actionable strategies to elevate their professional endeavors.
“We are thrilled to extend this invitation to speakers who are passionate about driving innovation and making a meaningful impact in their respective fields,” said Lauren Erickson, Director of marketing for Cre8tive Con. “The Cre8tive Con Entrepreneur Conference is a platform for sharing groundbreaking ideas and fostering connections that will shape the future of entrepreneurship.”
Submission Details:
Who Should Apply: Entrepreneurs, authors, podcasters, AI experts, DEI advocates, and public speaking professionals with a proven track record of success and a compelling story or expertise to share.
Topics of Interest: Entrepreneurship, publishing, podcasting, AI, DEI, and public speaking.
Submission Requirements: Interested speakers are asked to submit a brief bio, a summary of their proposed topic, and a video or written sample of their speaking experience.
Deadline: Submissions must be received by October 1, 2024.
Selected speakers will have the opportunity to present to an audience of creative entrepreneurs, network with industry leaders, and contribute to the dynamic exchange of ideas that the Creative Entrepreneur Conference is known for.
About the Cre8tive Con Entrepreneur Conference:
The Cre8tive Con Entrepreneur Conference is an annual event dedicated to inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. Since its inception, the conference has served as a hub for innovative thinking, collaboration, and professional growth. Attendees benefit from keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities designed to fuel their entrepreneurial journeys.
For more information about the speaker submission process or to learn more about the conference, please visit www.cre8tivecon.com.
Join us in Chicago this February for an unforgettable experience at the Creative Entrepreneur Conference. Let’s shape the future of entrepreneurship together.
