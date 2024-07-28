Berlin Barracks - Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004882
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024 @ 1006 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Union St, Northfield
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief Within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Joseph Pratt
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of a family fight on Union St in Northfield. Further investigation revealed that Joseph Pratt had attempted to cause bodily injury to a household member, and threatened to commit harm to the victim in the presence of a child. Pratt was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released on conditions with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacqueline June (468)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov