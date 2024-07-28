Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3004882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June                             

STATION: VSP Berlin     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024 @ 1006 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union St, Northfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief Within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Pratt

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of a family fight on Union St in Northfield. Further investigation revealed that Joseph Pratt had attempted to cause bodily injury to a household member, and threatened to commit harm to the victim in the presence of a child. Pratt was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released on conditions with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024  @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 


Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

