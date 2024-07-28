Berlin Barracks - Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024 @ 1006 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union St, Northfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief Within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Joseph Pratt

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of a family fight on Union St in Northfield. Further investigation revealed that Joseph Pratt had attempted to cause bodily injury to a household member, and threatened to commit harm to the victim in the presence of a child. Pratt was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released on conditions with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



