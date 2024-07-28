Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Eluding Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A1005328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-9878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2024 / 1107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Underhill / Jericho

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Eluding

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 28, 2024 at approximately 1107 hours, Troopers with The Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on Route 15 in the Towns of Underhill and Jericho. An unidentified black motorcycle was captured traveling 95 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone and 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The operator then fled from the Troopers. Troopers are trying to identify the operator. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Archer at the number listed above.

 

 

 

 

