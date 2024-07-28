Williston Barracks / Eluding Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1005328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-9878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 28, 2024 / 1107 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Underhill / Jericho
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Eluding
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 28, 2024 at approximately 1107 hours, Troopers with The Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on Route 15 in the Towns of Underhill and Jericho. An unidentified black motorcycle was captured traveling 95 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone and 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The operator then fled from the Troopers. Troopers are trying to identify the operator. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Archer at the number listed above.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.