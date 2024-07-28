Williston Barracks / Eluding Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1005328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-9878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2024 / 1107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Underhill / Jericho

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Eluding

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 28, 2024 at approximately 1107 hours, Troopers with The Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on Route 15 in the Towns of Underhill and Jericho. An unidentified black motorcycle was captured traveling 95 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone and 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The operator then fled from the Troopers. Troopers are trying to identify the operator. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Archer at the number listed above.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.