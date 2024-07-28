[Pangyo Issue] Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator Invites Da Nang to Pangyo Techno Valley for Cooperation
PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) and the city of Da Nang, Vietnam, are set to enhance their cooperation and exchange in advanced industries such as Information Technology (IT) and software.
Officials from Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator and the City of Da Nang posed for a commemorative photo | Photo by Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator
GBSA announced that a delegation of about 30 members, led by Nguyen Van Quang, the Party Secretary of Da Nang, Vietnam, visited Pangyo Techno Valley on the 8th.
On this day, Kang Sung-Cheon, the director of GBSA, met with Nguyen Van Quang to discuss exchange events.
Da Nang's Hi-Tech Park and Pangyo Techno Valley share many similarities. As a result, the discussion covered cooperation in various areas, such as technology and human resources exchange between resident companies, exploration of investment attraction models, and accelerator programs.
This visit, requested by Da Nang City, was organized to establish a mutual friendship through the success story of Pangyo Techno Valley's development and corporate networking.
Vietnam is one of Korea's top three trading partners and the largest investment destination, with about 9,000 Korean companies operating there. As part of its foreign investment attraction policy, Da Nang offers various ICT infrastructures to Korean companies.
The GBSA's Investment Attraction Team and Techno Valley Planning Team introduced Gyeonggi's local startup ecosystem, investment environment, development, and achievements of Pangyo Techno Valley and explored cooperation with companies in Da Nang.
The Vietnamese side introduced Da Nang's investment environment, infrastructure, and development status of Da Nang Hi-Tech Park, as well as the local government's industrial support and investment attraction policies.
Furthermore, the event provided business networking and cooperative opportunities between 15 promising small and medium-sized startups and 13 companies from Da Nang, focusing on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Given Da Nang's robust infrastructure in IT, software, and high-tech parks and its leading role in attracting investment in the advanced industrial sector, this exchange is expected to facilitate the entry of local companies into the Vietnamese market.
Kang Sung-Cheon, director of GBSA, expressed hope that the Da Nang delegation's visit would further strengthen bilateral cooperation, adding, "GBSA will actively use the excellent innovative startup ecosystem of Pangyo Techno Valley to expand exchanges and cooperation between domestic and international companies."
