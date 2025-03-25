ZEZEDU aims to expand global influence with CherryPot, an AI-powered math education platform with step-by-step feedback

ZEZEDU Corp. CEO Jujin Lee CherryPot in Use

Korean EdTech startup ZEZEDU expands globally with CherryPot, its AI math platform offering students step-by-step feedback and personalized learning.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEZEDU Corp. (CEO Jujin Lee) is developing innovative math education services powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Its flagship platform, CherryPot , acts as an AI-based math tutor by analyzing students’ problem-solving processes and offering instant corrections and personalized follow-up problems.CherryPot recognizes and analyzes handwritten equations submitted by students and provides feedback that considers the entire solution process. Unlike traditional grading systems that check answers as right or wrong, CherryPot uses AI to assess partial scores based on students’ reasoning. This allows for more accurate diagnostics and tailored student learning experiences while also helping educational institutions reduce the cost of employing teaching assistants.The platform supports various educational environments, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and paper-based exams. Thanks to this flexibility, CherryPot is widely used in academies and schools, offering an innovative learning experience for teachers and students.ZEZEDU is also expanding its reach in global markets. CherryPot supports the South Korean national curriculum and the California Standards in the U.S., International Baccalaureate (IB), and IGCSE curricula. Domestically, the service is used by more than 190 middle and high schools and major academy franchises. The company posted a profit last year, marking rapid growth.In the U.S. market, ZEZEDU is initiating its expansion in California and New Jersey through B2B partnerships with private tutoring centers. It plans to expand into B2C and B2G sectors over time. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have already been signed with math academies on both the East and West coasts, with Proof of Concept (PoC) trials scheduled for the first half of the year. The company is also seeking collaborations with local tutoring centers and publishers.ZEZEDU was the first Korean company selected for EduSpaze, a Southeast Asia edtech accelerator, and the first Korean firm named to the ASU+GSV Elite Cup 200 in the U.S. Building on these achievements, the company is expanding its business in Southeast Asia and the United States.ZEZEDU aims to revolutionize math education through AI, providing personalized learning experiences for students and reshaping the global education paradigm. The company plans to continue advancing its AI-based educational technologies to offer more effective learning solutions for students worldwide. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Video Interview with ZEZEDU CEO Jujin Lee

