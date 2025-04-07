Drain Filter: Powerless Grating Filter Protects Cities from Flooding

Seonguk Kim, CEO of Drain Filter Inc. Installation of Drain Filter’s Grating Filter in a stormwater pipe | Photo courtesy of Drain Filter Inc.

Drain Filter’s Grating Filter stops urban flooding without power, cutting maintenance costs and boosting city safety with eco-friendly stormwater tech.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban flooding is a recurring natural disaster that worsens each year. To tackle this issue, Drain Filter Inc. (CEO Seonguk Kim) has developed an innovative non-point source pollution control technology—the “Grating Filter”—that significantly improves urban infrastructure safety.Drain Filter’s flagship product is a power-free stormwater inlet system designed for effective rainwater collection and drainage. It blocks drainage-disrupting materials such as cigarette butts, fallen leaves, and trash from entering the stormwater pipes and maintains the drainage function even after sewer cleaning.Weighing only about 2kg, the product is lightweight and easy to clean, drastically reducing maintenance costs. Its design allows for quick attachment and removal from steel grating covers, thereby enhancing the efficiency of maintenance work on public road drains.Tests conducted at the Korea Conformity Laboratories ’ Climatic Environment Real-scale Testing Center showed that the Grating Filter performed effectively without flooding during a simulated rainfall of 150mm per hour. The product also demonstrated high durability by withstanding loads of up to 32–35 tons and passing a utility hole fatigue test with 500,000 repetitions. It cleared tests for five major harmful substances, ensuring safety and environmental friendliness.Drain Filter’s filters target both the public and private sectors. In the public domain, customers include local governments, power plants, national parks, and underpasses. Demand in the private sector is rising for apartment complexes, buildings, factories, and parking lots requiring flood control solutions.The company installed its products in flood-prone areas such as terminals, traditional markets, food alleys, funeral homes, and power plants, conducting field testing over a year. These trials confirmed effective flood prevention and stable maintenance without additional costs.These results led to the product’s designation as an “Innovative Product” and a “Venture Nara Product” by the Public Procurement Service of Korea, establishing strong partnerships with government agencies and local municipalities. Drain Filter has received numerous awards, including the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award, the Seoul Mayor’s Award, and the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator President’s Award, recognizing its technological excellence and public value.By offering technology that controls non-point source pollution and prevents urban flooding, Drain Filter Inc. sets a new standard for urban infrastructure management in Korea. CEO Seonguk Kim said, “We aim to become a smart city solutions company that connects people and cities safely with technologies that address environmental and infrastructure challenges.” Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Seonguk Kim, CEO of Drain Filter Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.