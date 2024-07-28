Governor Abbott Deploys Firefighting Resources To Assist California Wildfire Response Efforts

TEXAS, July 28 - July 28, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas A&M Forest Service to deploy firefighters, emergency management personnel, fire engines, and equipment to assist with wildfire response efforts in California following a request from CAL Fire through the California Office of Emergency Services.

“Texans understand the urgency of responding to wildfires, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful for all the firefighters and emergency management personnel as they answer the call to protect their fellow Americans. Cecilia and I pray for the brave first responders who are battling these destructive wildfires in California.”

TDEM, the Texas A&M Forest Service, and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) have begun readying more than 100 firefighters, emergency management personnel, and more than 25 fire engines, command vehicles, and equipment to deploy to California as crews battle ongoing wildfires in the northern part of the state.

This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.