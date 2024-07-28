[Pangyo Interview] Skin Diseases by Rust Inspire Innovation: SMT's Smart Water Quality Management Series 'Water-N'
During COVID-19, I suffered from severe skin diseases due to rusty water at home. This experience made me realize the necessity of a preemptive device to manage water quality.”PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMT Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Dong-Wook), celebrated for its CES Innovation Award and Edison Award, has specialized in smart metering and thermal energy management technologies using IoT and ICT since its establishment in 2018.
— Lee Dong-wook, CEO of SMT
The flagship product, the 'Water-N' series, is a smart water quality management device that uses energy harvesting technology without a battery. Recently, in collaboration with Starbucks USA, a Proof of Concept (POC) is scheduled for October in the USA.
CEO Lee Dong-wook shared the background for developing the 'Water-N' series, stating, "During the COVID-19 era, when public baths were not usable, I suffered from severe skin diseases due to rusty water at home. This experience made me realize the necessity for a preemptive device to manage water quality."
The 'Water-N' series uses energy harvesting technology without batteries or external power. The device generates power using water flow and measures water quality, flow rate, and temperature daily in real-time. This data is analyzed on a cloud server, providing users with alerts for potential dangers or notifications for filter replacements.
SMT's 'Water-N 1' won the 2023 CES Innovation Award and the Edison Award Gold Medal, and 'Water-N 3' received a Bronze at the 2024 Edison Awards. These achievements have greatly aided SMT in gaining recognition in the global market, and discussions are ongoing with various Corporate Venture Capitals (CVCs) in the USA.
SMT is especially set to conduct a POC with Starbucks in October to expand into the American market. Additionally, SMT is expanding its activities in various global markets, including Central and Southeast Asia. It is pushing for international distribution of its products by signing NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) and MOUs (Memorandums of Understanding).
SMT is based in Pangyo and has been experiencing rapid growth through government-supported projects. Moving forward, SMT plans to strengthen its presence in the global market through innovative technologies and products.
