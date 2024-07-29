Diving Into Rare Disease: ELAVAY Highlights Leading Organizations in Rare Disease Partnerships and Patient Advocacy
Transforming Rare Disease Care through Collaborative Innovation and Patient AdvocacyMOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archo Advocacy, LLC proudly announces the release of the “ELAVAY: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Rare Disease Report,” a widespread analysis detailing the collaborative efforts and significant contributions of leading companies in the diabetes care sector. This report highlights the impactful work of Sanofi, Biomarin, UCB, Cheisi, Ultragenx, and others in partnership with patient advocacy organizations, professional societies, and community-based organizations. These impactful relationships drive patients to the center of drug development efforts and gather insights to advance advocacy efforts to drive positive patient outcomes.
The ELAVAY report showcases the pivotal roles of the top ten organizations driving progress in rare disease treatment and support. These organizations include:
1. Sanofi: Leads with a proactive approach in advisory initiatives, disease education, and policy engagement. Sanofi demonstrates a robust commitment to enhancing disease knowledge and contributing to healthcare dialogues.
2. BioMarin: Known for their advocacy in pricing and accessibility through government pathways, ensuring broader patient access to therapies.
3. UCB Pharma: Excelling in evidence-based care guidelines and support, UCB Pharma is dedicated to setting high clinical standards.
4. Chiesi: Distinguished for their government outreach and patient care comment development, Chiesi remains at the forefront of patient advocacy.
5. Ultragenyx: Commended for their strong patient financial support initiatives and efforts to improve access to necessary treatments.
6. Takeda: Noted for their involvement in clinical trial collaboration and dedication to health equity through educational programs.
7. Neurocrine, AstraZeneca, & Astellas: Jointly recognized for their contributions to patient education and access initiatives.
8. BridgeBio: Actively engaging with patients and advocacy organizations to ensure patient voices are integral to their development processes.
9. Biogen: Leading in ethical business practices and innovative approaches to advancing healthcare.
10. Travere: Highlighted for their exemplary policy discourse opportunities and government outreach guidance.
The “ELAVAY: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Rare Disease Report” aims to foster greater stakeholder collaboration and drive impactful change in the rare disease sector. This report not only underscores the achievements of these top organizations but also identifies areas for continued improvement and innovation. Collaboration with patient advocacy can continue to reduce the time to diagnosis and maximize patient outcomes in rare diseases.
QUOTE FROM ELAVAY’S DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS & HEALTHCARE INITIATIVES:
“We are thrilled to present this report, which reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating patient insights and transforming healthcare. By shining a light on these organizations' outstanding efforts, we hope to inspire further advancements and collaborations that will ultimately benefit patients with rare diseases,” said Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Healthcare Initiatives.
ABOUT ELAVAY:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing the social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness. Its complete offering of reports includes:
• ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE.”
• ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
• ELAVAY ECHOS IN RESEARCH: Developing Medicines with a Focus on Patients
• ELAVAY POLICY PULSE: Healthcare Policy Education & Advocacy
• ELAVAY BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK: The State of Patient Advocacy Across the Industry
• Custom feedback that can be analyzed within any of the 23 different therapeutic areas covered in the Elavay report
ABOUT ARCHO:
At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research (Elavay) & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.
