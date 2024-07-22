Driving Impact in HIV/AIDS Care through Strategic Collaborations
Leading Healthcare Companies Highlight Contributions in HIV/AIDS Sector in New Report
It is impressive to see ViiV having a significant impact on the HIV/AIDS community. It’s a testimony to the impact of Advocacy teams, regardless of size, who are willing to engage with the community.”MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archo Advocacy, LLC, proudly announces the release of the “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. HIV/AIDS Report” of 2024.
— Hunter Fasanaro
The HIV/AIDS report contains a detailed analysis showcasing the collaborative efforts and significant contributions of leading healthcare companies in the HIV/AIDS sector.
This report highlights the impactful work of Gilead, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, ViiV Healthcare, Merck, and others in partnership with patient advocacy organizations, professional societies, and community-based organizations.
REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS IN HIV/AIDS CARE AND ADVOCACY
The “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. HIV/AIDS Report” reveals key findings and outstanding achievements from top companies in the industry (all measurements are on a 7-point Likert scale):
• Gilead Sciences leads in Partnerships and Programs Support with an impressive average rating of 5.88 and an 85.71% response rate. Gilead excels in Clinical Trial Collaboration with a perfect score of 7.00 and Research Assistance at 6.75, underscoring their strong commitment to advancing clinical research and healthcare support. They are also noted for their extensive patient engagement and support initiatives.
• Janssen/Johnson & Johnson follows closely with a rating of 5.42. Their robust performance in Patient Registry Support, scoring 6.00, and Advisory Initiatives at 5.25, reflects their proactive involvement in enhancing patient engagement and healthcare dialogues while having limited market exposure to HIV/AIDS in the United States.
• ViiV Healthcare shows a strong presence with a total rating of 4.95 and an 85.71% response rate. It excels particularly in Evidence-Based Care Guidelines & Support, scoring 6.50. However, there is room for improvement in Coalition Support, where it scored 3.60.
• Merck demonstrates significant involvement with a response rate of 71.43% and a total rating of 4.94. Their performance in Clinical Trial Collaboration, scoring 6.00, highlights their commitment to advancing patient care through strategic research initiatives.
Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Healthcare Initiatives at Archo, notes, "It is impressive to see an organization like ViiV Healthcare, at its size, having such a huge impact in the HIV/AIDS community. It’s a testimony to the impact Advocacy teams can have, no matter their size, as long as they are willing to engage with the community.”
GET YOUR COPY OF THE HIV/AIDS REPORT TODAY:
Executives, advocacy leaders, and PR teams from these esteemed organizations are invited to explore the comprehensive insights in the “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare.” HIV/AIDS Report. This invaluable resource provides detailed analysis and strategic recommendations to maximize the impact of their advocacy and patient support initiatives.
For more information or to obtain a copy of the report, contact Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives at Archo Advocacy, LLC.
---
ABOUT ELAVAY:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing the social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness. Its complete offering of reports includes:
• ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE.”
• ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
• ELAVAY ECHOS IN RESEARCH: Developing Medicines with a Focus on Patients
• ELAVAY POLICY PULSE: Healthcare Policy Education & Advocacy
• ELAVAY BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK: The State of Patient Advocacy Across the Industry
• Custom feedback that can be analyzed within any of the 23 different therapeutic areas covered in the Elavay report
ABOUT ARCHO:
At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research (ELAVAY) & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.
