Commending Outstanding Advocacy Work: The 2024 Mental Health Report by Elavay
Leading Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies Join Forces with Advocacy Organizations to Drive Meaningful Change in Mental Health
It’s encouraging to see the sheer volume of biopharmaceutical companies engaged in the world of mental health and serving this vital patient population...”MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archo Advocacy, LLC, the healthcare research and analysis leader, is proud to announce the release of its much-anticipated "Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Mental Health Report." The Mental Health report is a comprehensive analysis highlighting the collaborative efforts and significant contributions of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the mental health sector. This report underscores the collective efforts of Janssen, Sage Therapeutics, Takeda, Otsuka, Alkermes, Neurocrine, and other industry leaders in partnership with patient advocacy organizations, professional societies, and community-based organizations.
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS IN MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCACY AND SUPPORT
The "Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Mental Health Report" reveals impressive statistics and achievements from top companies in the industry:
• Janssen leads in Partnerships and Programs Support with the highest average rating of 5.97, showcasing its extensive engagement in Advisory Initiatives and Coalition Support. Janssen also excels in Federal & State government policy-related activities, with a top response rate of 85.71% and a strong focus on Federal Legislative Activity Events.
• Sage Therapeutics is recognized for its strong performance in Clinical Trial Collaboration and Conferences, achieving an average rating of 5.86. Sage also leads the field in altruism within healthcare interactions, with a top altruism rating of 6.50.
• Takeda and Otsuka demonstrate significant involvement in Clinical Trial Collaboration (5.0 respectively), Research Assistance (5.67/5.0 respectively), and Policy Discourse Opportunities, reflecting their commitment to advancing patient care through strategic initiatives.
• Alkermes and Neurocrine Biosciences strongly engage in patient advocacy and community-based organization relationships, emphasizing their dedication to supporting small and large organizations.
As noted by Archo’s Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives, Hunter Fasanro, “It’s encouraging to see the sheer volume of biopharmaceutical companies engaged in the world of mental health and serving this vital patient population. We know that neuroscience is a major focus of both the patient community and the biopharmaceutical community so we are encouraged by the results seen here in the collaboration within the community as we bring new products and disease areas to life for patients.”
Healthcare leaders and executives from these esteemed organizations are invited to explore the deep insights contained in the “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Mental Health Report.” By leveraging this valuable information, companies can maximize their impact in working alongside patients and further enhance their advocacy efforts.
To obtain a copy of the report or for more information, please get in touch with Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives at Archo Advocacy, LLC.
ABOUT ELAVAY:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing the social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness. Its complete offering of reports includes:
• ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE.”
• ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
• ELAVAY ECHOS IN RESEARCH: Developing Medicines with a Focus on Patients
• ELAVAY POLICY PULSE: Healthcare Policy Education & Advocacy
• ELAVAY BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK: The State of Patient Advocacy Across the Industry
• Custom feedback that can be analyzed within any of the 23 different therapeutic areas covered in the Elavay report
ABOUT ARCHO:
At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research (ELAVAY) & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.
Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives
Hunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io
https://archo.io | https://elavayreport.com
