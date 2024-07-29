Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine Welcomes Inaugural Class

Entrance of Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine

OCOM, Central Florida's only osteopathic medical school, proudly welcomed its first class of 97 students on Monday, July 29th.

We are incredibly excited to welcome our inaugural class of future physicians. These students embody the spirit and dedication that will help shape the future of healthcare.” — Dr. Robert T. Hasty

Dr. Robert T. Hasty, the Dean of OCOM, expressed his enthusiasm for the new class, stating, "We are incredibly excited to welcome our inaugural class of future physicians. These students embody the spirit and dedication that will help shape the future of healthcare. We are committed to providing them with an outstanding medical education that emphasizes compassion, innovation, and service.OCOM is going to have an impact on Central Florida, our nation, and our global community for generations to come."

Associate Dean Jennifer O’Dell also shared her excitement, saying, "It's truly thrilling to have students in the building. Their energy and passion for learning are palpable, and we are eager to support them on their journey to becoming exceptional osteopathic physicians."

OCOM’s mission is to create caring and competent physicians who will serve the diverse healthcare needs of Central Florida and beyond. As the newest medical school in the region, OCOM aims to address the growing demand for healthcare professionals by providing top-tier education and training.

About Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine:

The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is dedicated to educating and training the next generation of osteopathic physicians. Located in the heart of Central Florida, OCOM is committed to excellence in medical education, research, and community service. For more information, visit ocom.org.

