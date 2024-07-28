Mary Parker Foundation Announces Family Fun Fest on Saturday, August 10th
A Free Community Event Filled with Games, Food, Entertainment, and More!
This event is a celebration of our community's spirit and resilience, and we look forward to creating lasting memories with everyone who attends.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mary Parker Foundation is excited to announce the Family Fun Fest, a free community event on Saturday, August 10, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Junction2800.
— Mary Parker
The Family Fun Fest will feature various activities to engage and entertain attendees. There will be games for all ages, delicious food from local vendors, Health Care Screenings, and a marketplace showcasing a diverse array of products and services. In addition, live entertainment, including performances by:
-Mariah the Scientist is an acclaimed BET Awards performer known for her captivating music.
-Jalyn Hall is a talented actor recognized for his powerful portrayal of Emmett Till.
-Bonita Jalane is an R&B sensation whose soulful voice is sure to enchant the crowd.
Political figures will be in attendance to engage with the community, and there will be line-dancing sessions to get everyone moving and having fun.
"We are thrilled to host the Family Fun Fest and bring our community together for a day of joy and connection," said Mary Parker, Founder of the Mary Parker Foundation.
Exciting Announcement: Plans for Junction2800 Campus
Along with the Family Fun Fest, the Mary Parker Foundation is also excited to announce new plans for the campus at Junction2800. The plans for the campus aim to revitalize Campbellton Road by incorporating a variety of community resources within the complex. These enhancements will breathe new life into the area, providing valuable services, STEAM Programs, Arts, Workforce Development, high-end retail and dining, non-tradition educational programs, and entrepreneurial programs that will help transform 2000 youth.
The Mary Parker Foundation is dedicated to fostering a sense of unity and support within the community, and the Family Fun Fest reflects that mission. Join us at Junction2800 for an unforgettable day of family-friendly fun and festivities.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Junction2800, 2800 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
About the Mary Parker Foundation: The Mary Parker Foundation is committed to enriching the lives of individuals and families through community-focused events, programs, and initiatives. The mission is to uplift underserved communities and provide unlimited access to resources. By fostering a spirit of togetherness and support, the foundation aims to create a positive and lasting impact in the community. For more information about the foundation, please visit www.maryparkerfoundation.org.
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
angela@fullcircleconsultinggroup.net