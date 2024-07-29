Shakenation Announces Second Album ‘RITE ON TYME’ Releasing on August 26
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shakenation, the dynamic rapper that captivated audiences with his debut album, is set to release his highly anticipated second album, ‘RITE ON TYME,’ on August 26. This album marks a significant milestone in the the rapper’s evolution, showcasing growth and versatility across ten meticulously crafted tracks.
‘RITE ON TYME’ features a diverse array of songs that blend Shakenation’s signature style with fresh, innovative sounds. The album includes the standout track “gonna b,” a collaborative effort with the renowned New York rapper Don Q. This collaboration brings a unique fusion of Shakenation’s energetic beats and Don Q’s compelling lyrical prowess, creating a track that is sure to resonate with fans of both artists.
Shakenation’s journey from debut to ‘RITE ON TYME’ has been marked by relentless creativity and dedication to his craft. Each song on the album reflects Shakenation’s commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new musical landscapes.
Shakenation's music is a powerful fusion of motivational messages, inspiring listeners to strive for abundance and chase their dreams. With a focus on self-care and therapy, Shakenation delivers a refreshing perspective in the rap genre.
As the release date approaches, anticipation for ‘RITE ON TYME’ continues to build. Listeners can immerse themselves in Shakenation’s music on multiple platforms including Shakenation on SoundCloud and Shakenation on Apple Music.
For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact Shakenationmedia@gmail.com.
About Shakenation
Shakenation is a rising star in the rap scene known for his electrifying performances and inspiring lyrics. Since his debut, Shakenation has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim across the country. With the second album ‘RITE ON TYME’ launching in August, Shakenation continues to solidify his place in the rap music industry.
