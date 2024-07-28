CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal Highlights the Crucial Role of Cybersecurity Mesh in Future Network Defense with Forbes
Cybersecurity mesh offers a revolutionary approach, providing the flexibility and resilience needed to protect our digital assets.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the technological environment continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, has called for a transformative approach to cybersecurity. In a recent article with Forbes, Anshu highlighted the critical importance of adopting Cybersecurity Mesh to protect against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.ai
With cybercrime projected to cost the global economy $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, Anshu asserts that traditional perimeter-based defenses are no longer sufficient, urging businesses to adopt more agile and adaptive security measures.
Anshu's insights reveal a significant transformation within the cybersecurity industry, driven by the obsolescence of the traditional "castle-and-moat" approach. The dissolution of the conventional network perimeter due to the rise of remote work, cloud services, and IoT devices has necessitated a more dynamic and adaptive security model. The Cybersecurity Mesh, as described by Anshu, provides a robust solution by creating flexible, scalable security perimeters around each access point, ensuring that security measures follow the data and user regardless of location.
Cybersecurity Mesh, a concept curated by Gartner, represents a paradigm shift from the old security frameworks. Instead of relying on a single extensive network defense, it secures each device, user, and connection individually. This approach involves deploying security tools that communicate and share threat intelligence, making context-aware decisions to protect data across various environments.
Anshu highlighted several key advantages of the Cybersecurity Mesh, including stronger defense through individual security around every access point, faster threat response due to interconnected security tools, improved scalability, flexibility in adapting to various contexts, and simplified management with standardized, interoperable tools. This adaptive security model is crucial in an era where cyber threats are evolving rapidly, requiring businesses to remain agile and responsive.
In his practical guide for implementing Cybersecurity Mesh, Anshul outlines steps such as assessing current security setups, defining the new security perimeter, choosing and integrating compatible security tools, implementing zero trust principles, setting up real-time monitoring, and ensuring continuous training for staff. He emphasizes starting small and gradually expanding the security mesh to build confidence and effectiveness over time.
Reflecting on the state of cybercrime, Anshu underscores the urgency of adopting Cybersecurity Mesh. With the average cost of a data breach reaching $4.45 million in 2023 and the increasing sophistication of attacks, businesses must adapt to avoid becoming the next breach headline. The adoption of Cybersecurity Mesh is not just a proactive measure but a crucial step to ensure data integrity, maintain customer trust, and secure the future of the business.
Read the full article here
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
+1 650-555-0194
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube