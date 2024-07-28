The top 6 reasons for choosing private jets
The top three reasons users choose private aviation are saving time, using closer airports, and flying nonstop to avoid congested airline hubs.
The top three reasons users choose private aviation are saving time, being able to use closer airports, and being able to fly nonstop from where they are to where they want to go.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from members of Private Jet Card Comparisons underscores flying by private jet is far from the extravagance that detractors often assert.
— Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons
Instead, it is a practical decision that most private aviation users make on a trip-by-trip basis.
Only 13% of Private Jet Card Comparisons' subscribers say they exclusively use private jets for air travel, with 87% splitting their flights between scheduled airline flights and business aircraft.
"We use private when our schedule requires it," noted one survey respondent in a typical comment.
"Detractors of private aviation often miss the point that the vast majority of users choose to fly privately for very practical reasons," says Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, continuing, "It's not about extravagance. Saving time, ability to use closer airports, and being able to fly from where they are to where they want to go nonstop are the top three reasons subscribers choose private aviation."
According to the research, when asked what makes them choose private aviation over other options, the number one answer was saving time.
72% of respondents listed door-to-door time savings as the reason why they pay the extra cost for private flights.
One respondent commented, "My choices are driven by whether commercial travel is an efficient use of time versus private, which is really only about money."
57% of respondents cited being able to use more convenient airports via private aviation.
While scheduled airlines serve under 500 airports in the U.S., more than 5,000 airports are accessible to private aircraft.
No available nonstop airline flights were the third-biggest reason, cited by 45% of respondents.
"It saves me time….it is just so wonderful to go from the middle of the country to either coast in just three hours…It will literally save me a day of my life on a round trip," said one respondent.
Traveling with pets was cited by 37% of respondents who chose private aviation over airlines.
36% of respondents said they choose private flying when airline schedules don't meet their needs.
At the same time, 35% said they fly privately against the option of a long drive.
Other reasons cited by respondents included traveling with checked baggage, easier connections to or from a scheduled airline flight, traveling with children, a more productive environment, mobility issues, and not being able to secure enough seats on scheduled flights.
Poor airline service
50% of those respondents who split their flying between airlines and private jets agreed with the statement: I am or will fly privately more because of what's happening with the airlines.
Another respondent said, "Direct airport-to-airport travel (by private aviation) is more convenient, stressless, and enjoyable than spending an entire day schlepping through multiple, crowded commercial airports. Add the growing uncertainties of flying commercial due to frequent systems breakdowns."
According to Private Jet Card Comparisons Quarterly Jet Card Pricing Report, the average cost per hour to fly private currently averages $10,954, including surcharges and the 7.5% Federal Excise Tax.
The annual survey for Private Jet Card Comparisons members opened on July 18th and has garnered 340 responses.
Members have until mid-September to complete the survey.
The survey typically receives around 550 completed responses and has a margin of error of +/-2%
Private Jet Card Comparisons donates $10 for each completed survey to Aero Angels or Homes For Our Troops.
Respondents can choose the charity at the end of the survey.
According to the advocacy group Climbing Fast, private aviation supports 1.2 million American jobs and $246 billion in economic output.
While all aviation only accounts for 2% of global carbon emissions, private aviation represents just 2% of the 2%.
