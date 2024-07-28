Derby Barracks/Single vehicle crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5003874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2024 @ approximately 2356 Hours

STREET: Cross Rd

TOWN: Newport Center

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Searles Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Turcotte

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: non-life-threatening

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/26/2024 at approximately 2356 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Cross Rd and Searles Rd in the town of Newport Center. Initial investigation revealed the operator, identified as Tyler Turcotte, was travelling North on Cross Rd and went off the roadway, striking a tree. Turcotte sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Troopers observed indicators of intoxication while speaking with Turcotte. After further investigation Turcotte was taken into custody and processed for Driving Under the Influence and later released with a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint DUI X1, T23 VSA 1201

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Newport

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2024 @ 0830 Hours

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881