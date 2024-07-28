Derby Barracks/Single vehicle crash/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5003874
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2024 @ approximately 2356 Hours
STREET: Cross Rd
TOWN: Newport Center
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Searles Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Turcotte
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: non-life-threatening
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/26/2024 at approximately 2356 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Cross Rd and Searles Rd in the town of Newport Center. Initial investigation revealed the operator, identified as Tyler Turcotte, was travelling North on Cross Rd and went off the roadway, striking a tree. Turcotte sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Troopers observed indicators of intoxication while speaking with Turcotte. After further investigation Turcotte was taken into custody and processed for Driving Under the Influence and later released with a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint DUI X1, T23 VSA 1201
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Newport
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2024 @ 0830 Hours
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
(802) 334-8881