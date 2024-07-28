Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004863
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 at approximately 1708 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gregg Hill Road, Waterbury
ACCUSED: Gregory Barreda
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VIOLATION:
- Operation Without Consent Aggravated
ACCUSED: Jennifer Cepeda
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VIOLATION:
- Operation Without Consent Aggravated
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 27th, 2024, at approximately 1708 hours, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were notified of a vehicle that was stolen from the area of Gregg Hill Rd in the Town of Waterbury. Throughout the course of the investigation and in working with the victims of the vehicle theft, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle in Shaw’s parking lot in the Town of Williston. Williston Police Department sent several officers that assisted in detaining the individuals driving the stolen vehicle.
Williston Police were able to identify the operators of the stolen vehicles as Gregory Barreda (48) of Burlington and Jennifer Cepeda (38) of Colchester. Both were subsequently placed under arrest for Operating Without Consent - Aggravated and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing, Barreda and Cepeda were issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on September 12th, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer the above listed charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 12th, 2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191