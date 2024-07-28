Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004863

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 at approximately 1708 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gregg Hill Road, Waterbury

ACCUSED: Gregory Barreda

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION:

Operation Without Consent Aggravated

ACCUSED: Jennifer Cepeda

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VIOLATION:

Operation Without Consent Aggravated

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 27th, 2024, at approximately 1708 hours, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were notified of a vehicle that was stolen from the area of Gregg Hill Rd in the Town of Waterbury. Throughout the course of the investigation and in working with the victims of the vehicle theft, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle in Shaw’s parking lot in the Town of Williston. Williston Police Department sent several officers that assisted in detaining the individuals driving the stolen vehicle.

Williston Police were able to identify the operators of the stolen vehicles as Gregory Barreda (48) of Burlington and Jennifer Cepeda (38) of Colchester. Both were subsequently placed under arrest for Operating Without Consent - Aggravated and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing, Barreda and Cepeda were issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on September 12th, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer the above listed charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12th, 2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191