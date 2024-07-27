Updated photos* MPD Searching for Southeast Armed Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On July 19, 2024, at approximately 2:04 a.m., the victim was sitting in his car in the 1000 block of Half Street, Southeast. Several suspects approached. One of the suspects pointed a rifle at him and told him to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied with the demands and the suspects took the victim’s car.

Three of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24110405

###