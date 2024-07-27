MPD Arrests Armed Carjacking Suspect

Submit Release
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On May 30, 2024, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the victim reported driving to the 2000 block of Savannah Street, Southeast, with a passenger in his vehicle. Upon arriving to Savannah Street, a suspect approached the victim’s vehicle, pointing a firearm at the victim, and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim also observed the passenger in his vehicle was also pointing a firearm at him. The suspect outside the vehicle then assaulted the victim. The victim exited the vehicle fearing for his life. Both suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was recovered, unoccupied.

On July 27, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 20-year-old Kendall Joiner of Northeast¸ was arrested and charged with Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24081806

