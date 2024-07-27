Briiv Pro by Whitfield Sykes Wins Gold in Prestigious A' Green Awards
Innovative Air Purifier Recognized for Exceptional Sustainable Design and PerformanceCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of sustainable product design, has announced Briiv Pro by Whitfield Sykes as the Gold winner in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Briiv Pro's innovative design within the sustainable product industry.
Briiv Pro's Gold A' Green Award win is particularly relevant to the sustainable product industry and potential customers, as it showcases the design's alignment with current trends and needs. By utilizing renewable and natural materials, such as bioplastics, moss, coconut, and recyclable glass, Briiv Pro delivers clean air with lower power consumption and filter replacement costs compared to leading competitors.
What sets Briiv Pro apart is its combination of cutting-edge technology and sustainable design. The air purifier features an onboard air quality sensor that provides autonomy to monitor the surrounding air and run itself to achieve satisfactory cleanliness levels. Additionally, the mesh-network aspect allows multiple units to work together, cleaning the air of larger environments like multiple rooms in a house, all controlled via the Briiv app.
The recognition from the A' Green Awards serves as motivation for Whitfield Sykes to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable product design. This win may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of eco-friendly consumer electronics.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=155916
About Whitfield Sykes
Whitfield Sykes, based in Great Britain, is at the forefront of circular design in the world of consumer electronics. After years of successful research and development culminating in the groundbreaking Briiv Air Purifier, they have returned with an improved version harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. By eschewing traditional oil-based plastics, Whitfield Sykes demonstrates the way forward for the use of circular and recyclable materials in mass manufacture, delivering benefits to both users and the environment.
About Five Create Ltd
Five Create Ltd redesigns and re-engineers consumer goods to be sustainable. Their mission is to be the leading sustainable electronics manufacturer by 2030, paving the way for the future of consumer electronics with the radical use of bioplastics and naturally occurring materials. Five Create Ltd aims to achieve category-leading results and demonstrate the value in sustainability by investing in humanity's future.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, pushing boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Golden A' Design Award-winning works exhibit strong technical attributes, brilliant artistic skill, unique innovations, and embody desirable and helpful characteristics that benefit and advance society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is a highly esteemed international juried design competition. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from pioneering designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential players in the sustainable product industry worldwide. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that positively impact the global community, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://sustainableproductaward.com
