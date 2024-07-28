Turnkey Capital's Cloud Platform received an $859.16 Million Dollar Valuation
AedanOS™ valued at $859.16 Million
Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:tkci)
We plan to implement our platform for wearable computing devices to virtualize Artificial Intelligence in a Cloud Space.”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnkey Capital Inc Announced the completion of its 409A valuation of the R.E.A.C.H ( Remotely Emulated Application Cloud Host ) or AedanOS™ at a total weighted 859.16 Million Dollars.
— Eric Fitzgerald - Inventor
The R.E.A.C.H is a cloud computing platform used to remotely emulate Operating Systems, Applications and Console Games to stream securely through a web-based canvas or dedicated client application with heavy frame rate support.
The R.E.A.C.H Platform and Network Protocols are commonly used in Cloud Gaming, Remote Play, Remote Desktop Virtual Machines, and On-Demand Disk image container management for Decentralized Internet & Quantum Cloud Computation.
Imagine every operating system, gaming console, and application accessible securely from any internet connected device with unlimited computation power in your own private and secure cloud space! This isn't just the cloud. This is The Remotely Emulated Application Cloud Host on Blockchain.
US copyright: TXu001999995 1 Developed by Eric Fitzgerald in 1999-2015
“This will greatly impact the hardware industry from a positive growth perspective. Hardware companies may create mobile devices with the focus of better battery life with less computation power being used locally as the Operating System and its applications are in your own Unique Cloud Space," Eric Fitzgerald explains while holding a pair of Augmented Reality Smart Glasses.
IP VALUATION REPORT CONCLUSION
The comprehensive valuation of the R.E.A.C.H. Trade secret, also known as the AEDAN Operating System, has been conducted using three primary methodologies: the Cost Method, the Market Method, and the Income Method (Discounted Cash Flow approach). Each method has provided unique insights into the trade secret's value, ensuring a robust and substantiated valuation framework.
This conclusion summarizes the key findings from these methodologies and offers strategic recommendations to optimize the trade secret's potential based on the valuation results.
Key Findings:
Cost Method Valuation: Estimated at $8.5 million, this method highlights the substantial initial investment in developing the AedanOS™,
• Market Method Valuation. Significantly higher at $1,429 million, reflecting the trade secret's strong market demand and competitive positioning,
• Income Method Valuation: Offering two scenarios, with valuations ranging from $8.58 million to $476.33 million, these figures illustrate varied potential future revenue streams.
• Final Weighted Valuations: Combining these methods yields a weighted average valuation between $144.89 million and $266.3 million, emphasizing the trade secret's substantial economic value Total
Weighted Valuation: Serving as a testament to the trade secret's intrinsic and strategic value, and in consideration of the assigned weights and methods, the synthesis of the valuation methodologies yields a final total weighted valuation of $859.16 million.
Technological and Market Analysis: The AedanOS™ advanced technological capabilities--particularly in performance optimization and security--are crucial in its valuation. The system's ability to adapt to the fast-paced cloud gaming and virtual desktop markets through ongoing innovation is a key driver of its high valuation. The robust market demand in these sectors further underscores its relevance and broad appeal, supporting continuous R&D to integrate cutting-edge technologies like Al and quantum computing.
Addressing Obsolescence and Risk Factors: Despite its current strengths, the AedanOS™ faces risks such as technological obsolescence and market volatility.
Proactive investment in R&D and adaptability in development strategies are essential to mitigate all the risks presented and sustain market relevance.
Insights from Comparable Transactions: Analyzing similar transactions validates the valuation assumptions demonstrating that the market highly values advanced technological capabilities and market adaptability, similar to those of the AedanOS™.
Actionable Recommendations:
Explore Licensing Opportunities: Capitalize on the high valuation by pursuing lucrative licensing deals across diverse sectors, which will ensure sustainable revenue streams,
Form Strategic Partnerships: Partner with leading technology companies and research institutions to enhance technological capabilities and market reach.
Invest in Continuous R&D: Allocate significant resources to ongoing research to maintain technological relevance and address potential obsolescence
Privileged and Confidential
The Turnkey Capital Inc legal team disclaims any and all responsibility and liability for decisions or actions taken based on this report and any damages at law or in equity arising therefrom.
SEC COMPLIANCE
This IP Valuation Report has been prepared under the constraints and guidelines set forth by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), particularly under Rule 409 and Regulation S-X.
This report relies on financial data provided and utilizes accepted valuation principles and practices. However, it is important to note that the accuracy and completeness of financial data cannot be guaranteed.Potential inaccuracies or omissions in the provided data could impact the material accuracy of statements made within this report.
Regulatory and Compliance Acknowledgment: The valuation methodologies employed are designed to align with general regulatory and legal compliance regarding the valuation of intellectual property and intangible assets.
Despite efforts to ensure compliance and thorough analysis, no warranty or guarantee is made regarding the ultimate accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this report
Forward-Looking Statements: This document may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.
These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the markets and industry in which the subject operates. Such statements are protected under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements,
SEC Specific Disclaimer for Equity Securities: This document is not to be considered as offering material for equity securities that may be registered with the SEC, Any, if any, securities discussed have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
Investor Cautionary Note: Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and potential expenses before investing. The relevant details about the company can be obtained from the SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. These filings should be read carefully prior to making any investment decisions
Mega Verma
Turnkey Capital Inc
+1 949-612-2777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram